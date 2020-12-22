School Superintendent Addison Davis has selected a talented group of 50 highly qualified educators to serve on his inaugural Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council (STAC).

The purpose of the council is to provide an important voice for teachers in the district’s decision-making process and to provide the superintendent with insights, suggestions and perspectives on critical educational issues.

The STAC, which is comprised of teachers from all grade levels, will enable better educational and administrative decisions that will ultimately lead to creating a positive working environment and a safe and nurturing learning environment for students.

Committee members, who serve a seven-month term, include local schoolteachers Lori Beth Bradner, an AVID coordinator at Randall Middle School, and Jon Sever, a music teacher at Bloomingdale High School. Teachers were selected after an application process that included an online application and, for some, an in-person interview.

Bradner, who is in her fifth year at Randall, was inspired to apply after watching a video about the council and its purpose.

“In life, we can be part of the problem or an accomplice to the solution,” she said. “I choose the latter.”

She was thrilled when she found out she was selected as a board member and looks forward to serving with her fellow Hillsborough County educators.

“In my mind, the council lends itself to collective decision-making where we can think aloud, brainstorm options, consider alternatives, evaluate risks and share our opinions freely,” she said. “The diversity on the council will offer Mr. Davis a wealth of information for a fresh approach to solving, not just pondering, problems and improving performance.”

The council will meet monthly with Superintendent Davis to discuss issues relating to diverse academic experiences, student support services, school culture, fair and consistent discipline and other factors that impact schools.

“I am excited to begin this collaborative process to identify our strengths and areas of opportunity,” said superintendent Davis. “On the council are phenomenal educators who will provide fresh perspectives that will help shape the future of the district.”

For more information about the Teacher Advisory Council or the School District of Hillsborough County, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.