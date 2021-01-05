Mission: Dog Park is an initiative to ask Hillsborough County to add an enclosed, off-leash dog park within the Boyette Springs County Park.

“This would be for our families, puppers, neighborhood and our surrounding communities,” said the organizer, Lisa Monk. “Giving my time, energy and expertise to something so positive is just a huge mood and heart boost. It’s helping my community, neighborhood, my family and my own pupper, as well as lifting my own lowered morale. COVID closed my downtown Tampa cafe, which has hit my heart very hard. This dog park project is an all around win.”

Monk is a resident of Boyette Springs, a dog mom to a very energetic pup and a business administrator with the exact background to gather the needed support, and she is excited to do so.

Within the existing Boyette Springs County Park, a large, rectangular, grassy field and adjoining, unused football field on the park’s western side are being proposed for the installation of the in-demand dog park.

“The proposed area measures approximately 3 acres,” Monk said. “A water drinking fountain exists within 15 feet of the proposed dog park, which services the already existent baseball diamond and basketball court. There are paved sidewalks for walkers, runners and bicycles as well.”

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation and District Four Commissioner Stacy White are aware of the project and seem to be excited about the prospect.

“Budget tightening due to the pandemic will be the largest hurdle, which is where community ‘Add Your Name’ support, corporate sponsorship and donations will be needed,” Monk said.

Currently, Monk has gotten support for the dog park project from Boyette Animal Hospital, Dr. Bob Encinosa, Woof Creek Nutritious Nature, Post & Pack, Next Level Printing, SBG Administrative Services and Boyette Springs HOA.

Monk and Woof Creek Nutritious Nature will be co-hosting a Pupper Tag Sale at the Boyette Springs County Park on 10419 Deepbrook Dr. in Riverview on Saturday, January 9 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon to raise awareness about the dog park initiative.

“Guests will be able to buy, sell or trade their dog supplies,” Monk said. “They can donate their no-longer-needed kennels, bowls, leashes, harnesses, unused toys, etc. while adding their name to the petition to support Mission: Dog Park in Boyette Springs County Park. The goal is to get 1,000 signatures.”

To learn more about the Mission: Dog Park initiative, visit www.facebook.com/groups/SupportDogParkBoyette.

To attend the Pupper Tag Sale at the park, learn more about the event at www.facebook.com/events/403050524177724.