One local middle school has found a way to raise funds while helping out local businesses. The Randall Middle School PTSA launched its first FundSaver Card last year, offering purchasers discounts to restaurants, stores and businesses for a year for the low cost of $12.

“Fundraising during COVID has definitely been a challenge,” said PTSA Vice President of Ways and Means Debra VanDerVeer. “Not having the ability to be near others makes it near impossible. We’ve had to get creative, think outside the box. The FundSaver Card fit the bill.”

VanDerVeer and other board members approached local businesses and were over the moon with the positive response.

“Our local sponsors have been generous, offering discounts during these challenging times,” said VanDerVeer. “One of the best things about this card is that the discounts are not just for one purchase. You can use your card repeatedly. This discount card helps us support our local businesses. If you want to go to Dunkin’ Donuts every day and get a cup of coffee and a free donut, you can.”

Businesses on the card include Three Bulls Tavern, Nothing Bundt Cakes, White Oak Cottage, Little Greek, the FishHawk Dunkin’ Donuts, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in FishHawk, Southern Sass Interiors & More, Mainstream Boutique, Uncle Louie G, AR Workshop, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., Menchie’s in Riverview, Tide Cleaners in Bloomingdale, Wayback Burgers in FishHawk, Window Genie, KFC in Bloomingdale, Topper’s Creamery in Bloomingdale, Sports Clips, BAM Air Conditioning Services, Lawn Greeters Tampa, Marco’s Pizza in FishHawk, Dream Vacations and YoYo Juice in Bloomingdale and Lumsden.

“It was nice to be able to create a fundraiser for our school that at the same time supports local businesses too,” said Randall PTSA President Jennifer Collis. “These businesses have been so generous to our school and community in the past. We feel this card is a win-win for everyone.”

The card does not expire until the end of 2021.

To purchase a card, visit www.randallptsa.org/online-store/fundsaver-card/fundsavercard.