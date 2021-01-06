Brad and Laura Bridges, owners of Bridges Dental, thought they were crazy for buying an office building during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision turned out being the smartest thing they ever did.

Six weeks after they closed on the property, on June 30, 2020, a fire devastated their dental practice in Erindale Plaza, where the practice had been in business for 27 years.

“The office alarm went off because it detected motion,” said Brad.

All looked quiet upon driving to the office…until he opened the door.

“The smoke just rushed out,” he said. “Our office was a total loss.”

That’s when the decision to purchase the new building was seen in a different light.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than smart,” he joked.

They hoped to have the new office, located at 4316 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico, open by the end of October. Instead, they opened the second week of September.

The 5,000-square-foot office is bright and airy, featuring 10 operatories and a new state-of-the-art equipment. Windows in every room bring plenty of natural light to every room.

“I think the new location only improves the patient experience,” said Brad.

Even though the location has changed, the patient care has continued to remain top-notch. “My wife Dr. Bridges’ care and skill as a dentist are unsurpassed,” he said.

A testament to that is her being selected as Tampa Bay Magazine’s Top Dentist for 2020, her fourth year earning the distinction.

Dr. Bridges earned a degree in biomedical science from USF and received her DMD degree from the University of Florida’s College of Dentistry. Her staff includes three full-time hygienists and three office assistants.

Bridges Dental offers a variety of services, including crowns, root canal, bridges, fillings, cosmetic dentistry, veneers, teeth whitening and gum treatment using the latest technology to make the patient experience as comfortable as possible.

Bridges Dental’s office hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The office is currently accepting new patients; most dental PPOs are accepted.

For more information about Bridges Dental, visit www.bridgesdental.com or call 654-3399.