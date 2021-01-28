The Chatlos Memorial Chapel, located in Asheville, North Carolina, was the vision of Reverend Billy Graham after the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) purchased the property in 1972. The chapel was built and opened to the public in 1988 in Asheville. The construction of the project was made possible by a generous gift from the William Chatlos Foundation in Florida.

The Chatlos Memorial Chapel demonstrates the simplicity and elegance of a traditional North Carolina mountain chapel. With vast mountain views from the chapel through forest trees, the building was constructed perpendicular to the inclined landscape on a 3,500-acre site. The steeple soars 80 feet above the roofline and can be seen for miles.

Inside, the pews are more than 220 years old and were originally from the Royal School for the Blind founded in London in 1799. The wooden pulpit is from the Church of England and is believed to be between 200-400 years old.

The chapel is 4 stories tall with a visitor’s center on level one, a mini museum on level two and the chapel on level three. Above the chapel in the base of the steeple is a prayer room designed by Ruth Graham. The prayer table has a lighted globe to remind visitors to be in prayer for evangelism around the world as it is being carried out by God’s people. Volunteers are available to pray with visitors.

The mini museum on the second floor serves as a tribute to Rev. Graham and his long worldwide ministry. In the museum are many photographs of Rev. Graham’s ministries as well as paintings and enclosed models of the Graham home and library.

In 2016, Ruth’s Prayer Garden was cultivated and officially dedicated outside of the chapel. With more than 150 plant varieties in the garden, it’s a peaceful place for prayer and reflection.

The Chatlos Memorial Chapel offers a place of prayer for those seeking the peace of God. Volunteers provide guided tours for anyone wanting to know more about the chapel and the life and ministry of Rev. Graham. The chapel is located at 1 Porters Cove Rd. in Asheville. For more information, visit www.thecove.org.