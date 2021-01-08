You may have found yourself wondering, what’s so difficult about caring for my grass? The sprinkler runs on a schedule. However, if you’ve maintained a Florida lawn for any length of time, you know there’s more to it than regular watering. If fungus from the Florida rains has you frazzled or insects have invaded, that’s where Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control has your back.

Mike Compton founded Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control in 1986, and with over thirty years experience, he and his professional team will create a personalized lawn care plan that fits your needs. He makes sure to send the same lawn care expert out each visit, so your technician becomes familiar with your lawn’s problem areas and needs.

Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control offers monthly and bimonthly options that can include routine fertilization, pest control, weed and fungus controls, crabgrass control as well as tree and shrub services. As the seasons change, so do the needs of your lawn. For instance, since you cannot put nitrogen down in the summer, it uses a slow-release fertilizer in the spring that keeps your lawn lush and green until the fall.

Its pest control plans cover fire ants, chinch bugs, grubs, and other lawn nuisances, but extend to care for the exteriors of homes and businesses to include clearing eaves, windows and doors of wasp nests, spider webs and mud dauber nests. It also can provide baiting services for any insect plaguing your property.

With Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control, you really can set the sprinkler and forget the rest.

Compton is confident: “If you have another company now, and you’re not happy, call us. We make you proud of your lawn.”

Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control is a family-owned business, and the pride it takes in its work is evident in the quality its customers see.

For more information, call 324-1004 or visit www.fglawn.com.