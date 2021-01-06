By Faith Miller

This January, Tampa-Hillsborough Public Library is excited to announce, and continue, several great virtual opportunities for guests. These events will include technology help, live question and answer sessions, story times and much more.

On Friday and Wednesday, January 15 and 27, it will be hosting virtual events with Natalie Guerrero, who is currently working with the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research on the NASA Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission.

The first event she will be hosting is on January 15 beginning at 6:30 p.m., which is recommended for ages 7-12 years old. Guerrero will be explaining how technology and science are essential to space exploration along with participating in a live Q&A session with the children in attendance.

On January 27, she will also be speaking at an event similar to this, but for teens and adults. During this event, beginning at 6:30 p.m., she will be leading a more in-depth conversation on the most recent happenings with the NASA TESS project as well as doing another Q&A with those attending.

“What can we see of worlds beyond our own? Celebrate the library’s New Gear, New You month with MIT’s Natalia Guerrero as she brings you the latest from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS),” said the online announcement.

Another event the library will be virtually hosting is “Bricks 4 Kidz: Master LEGO Building with Mr. John.” At this event, ‘Mr. John’ from Bricks 4 Kidz will be showing participants how they can become LEGO Master Builders. He will be teaching and demonstrating different building methods and techniques along with participating in a Q&A.

“Whether you have a small amount or large amount of LEGOs, all skill levels of builders are welcome to participate in this super awesome, fun, and educational event!” said the online announcement.

One thing that the libraries will be introducing this month is its new ‘Tech Rescue’ appointments. According to Amanda Jones, a Learning Experiences consultant for Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, these will be a virtual version of the library’s Walk-In Tech Help services, allowing guests to sign up for one-on-one appointments with library staff to get help with whatever technology issues they may have.

For more information on events the library is hosting and to sign up for events or tech rescue appointments, please visit https://hcplc.evanced.info/signup/calendar.