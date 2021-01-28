God’s Not Dead 4 Is Set To Start Filming In January

The third sequel to God’s Not Dead, an apologetics film written to show the proof of God’s existence in a cinematic format, will begin filming in January. God’s Not Dead 4 is inspired by the 1946 Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life and the 1939 comedy-drama Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

God’s Not Dead 4 will be set in Arkansas in the early 1990s and tell the story of “the most beloved pastor in the galaxy.” The film was originally supposed to be filmed in Oklahoma in March 2020; however, due to Coronavirus restrictions, the film date was pushed back.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a comedy-drama about a naive local politician who goes to Washington D.C. to take the place of one of his state’s U.S. senators. Mr. Smith was chosen because people believed he would be easy to manipulate. Instead, Mr. Smith ends up making some significant changes that help root out corruption.

For more information, visit www.pureflix.com.

BLESS Foundation Raises $1 Million To End Human Trafficking, Feed The Hungry & More

A virtual concert held by The BLESS Foundation raised $1 million for five different Christian organizations whose goals range from housing orphans to ending human trafficking and feeding the hungry.

The concert featured Shane & Shane, the African Children’s Choir and Drew Womack. Additionally, Tim Tebow held a live interview. The concert was originally scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, but lockdown restrictions forced it to go virtual instead.

The concert, called Light the World, helped fund five organizations, including Justice Ventures International, one of the organizations on the frontlines of fighting human trafficking. Justice Ventures International recently rescued 34 children from child slavery.

The children were found working in appalling conditions, crammed into tiny, dilapidated rooms. Some, as young as 12 years old, were made to work for 14-16 hours a day.

The BLESS Foundation works “to protect vulnerable children, fight human trafficking, mobilize cross-cultural workers, advance the Gospel and supply life-sustaining resources globally.” For more information, visit www.bless.world.

For KING & COUNTRY’s Luke Smallbone & Wife Welcome A New Baby

For KING & COUNTRY member Luke Smallbone just announced the birth of his daughter. The baby is named Evie Joy, and according to Luke’s wife, Courtney, it means “to breathe, breath, living, life.”

Smallbone and his wife originally announced they were pregnant on their 10th wedding anniversary, where they went in depth about the miscarriage they had previously, and were happy they were pregnant again.

Smallbone started for KING & COUNTRY with his brother, Joel. The duo are known for multiple Christian singles, but their most notable is perhaps their collab with Dolly Parton titled “God Only Knows.” The song won a GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance and Song and highlights the struggles people face that “only God knows.”

‘It’s Long Past Time For A Christian Revival’ In America, Tony Dungy & Benjamin Watson Say

Saying it’s “long past time for a Christian revival” in America, Tony Dungy and Benjamin Watson are calling on believers to read through the Bible, pray more and return to their home churches in 2021.

Dungy, a former NFL coach and a current football analyst on NBC, and Watson, a former NFL player and a current speaker and parenthood advocate, co-wrote a column in Sports Spectrum that urges the American church to “clean up our doorstep” in order to “witness to nonbelievers.”

Dungy and Watson issue five challenges for Christians: read the entire Bible in 2021, pray, repent, return to church and give tithes and offerings.

Dungy and Watson are co-hosting a faith-based, football-themed ‘Football Sunday’ streaming special in February that churches often use in conjunction with Super Bowl Sunday. For more information, visit www.sportsspectrum.com.