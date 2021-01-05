Dave Ramsey’s Company Pays Off $10 Million In Debt For 8,000 People To ‘Show The Love Of Jesus’

The company founded by Christian financial expert Dave Ramsey paid off $10 million’s worth of debt owed by 8,000 individuals this Christmas season in order to “show the love of Christ” to those in financial trouble.

Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, purchased $10 million in medical and automobile debt from two private debt collection companies simply “in order to forgive it,” Ramsey Solutions said in a press release.

“This year has been one of the hardest years for some of you. People have struggled financially in ways they never had before,” Ramsey said in the video. “And that’s why we wanted to take this opportunity to show the love of Jesus, by taking on the debt of 8,000 people across the country.”

Ramsey Solutions, founded in 1992, provides biblical-based financial education and is best known for its Financial Peace University classes. Ramsey also hosts a radio show, The Dave Ramsey Show. For more information, visit www.DaveRamsey.com.

TV Producer Creates ‘A Safe Place Online’ For Teens To Talk

TV Producer Tim Bisagno, founder of Mission X Television, was drawn to a new mission this year. He has been instrumental in founding ‘A Safe Place Online,’ a 24/7 live chat and text ministry designed to help young people that may be hurting.

A Safe Place Online is a free, nonjudgmental place to chat or text and be heard. More than 800 trained volunteers are available to listen and pray with teens and young adults. There is a prayer request page on the site where you can ask for prayer or pray for the other requests listed.

To live chat or text, visit www.asafeplaceonline.com.

Transformation Church Gives Away $3.5M In House, Cars, Cash To Bless Those In Need

Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in Bixby, Oklahoma led his congregation in a $3.5 million, one-day blessings spree where they helped scores of human service organizations, churches and individuals, including one needy family that received a new car and $250,000 to purchase a home.

Of the $3.5 million in gifts given away by the church last month, $1.55 million went toward helping other churches, $1 million was given to various human service organizations and $200,000 went toward helping people pay off personal debts like student loans.

Todd told the congregation during his emotional 2.5-hour sermon, which left many gift recipients in tears as they learned, that the church was removing their financial debt burdens or doing something to improve their lives.

For more information, visit www.transformchurch.us.

Franklin Graham, Max Lucado Join Charlotte Pence Bond Edifi Podcast Network

Charlotte Pence Bond, author and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, sat down with Franklin Graham and Max Lucado during the two most recent episodes of her powerful ‘Doubting It’ podcast. Graham—son of the famed Rev. Billy Graham—explored the roots of his faith and what it means to be a Christian.

Lucado, an author and pastor, also shared his own powerful journey into faith and ministry and some reflections on how we can handle the tough times we find ourselves living in. ‘Doubting It With Charlotte Pence Bond’ explores the powerful issues of faith, culture and doubt and investigates the most essential questions about our faith journeys.

Through powerful interviews with transformational guests, Bond gets us thinking deeper about the power of asking questions and how seeking truth can strengthen our faith in God.

If you’re looking for solid Christian guidance, entertainment and inspiring content, look no further than the Edifi podcast app, which is filled with thousands of Christian podcasts you can stream right now.

Visit www.edifi.app.