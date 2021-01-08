Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, delivered Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) Holidays On Wheels (HOW), which includes a full holiday meal and toys, to 930 transportation-disadvantaged and homebound families with children in Tampa last month.

MOW4K HOW was developed, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, to ensure that every family has a nutritious and joyous holiday celebration.

“I am so thankful this program is available to people like me. I lost my job because of COVID and we have been struggling,” said Rita, Holidays On Wheels head of household. “I have three young children and after losing my job I had to give up my car and keeping our cabinets full has been hard enough. And with the holidays coming, I wasn’t sure how I was going to give my family [a special celebration]. Thank you for helping us during this difficult time. You are a blessing.”

TBNEH utilized 200 volunteers to deliver to 930 families, including 2,250 children, that are homebound or do not have access to a working or reliable vehicle. Families with their own transportation attended Metropolitan Ministries’ annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries worked together to serve the entire community with food for the holidays in the tri-county area.

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

TBNEH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency and relies on its community for support. For more information, visit www.NetworkToEndHunger.org.

As a local, independent nonprofit, Metropolitan Ministries has provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity, and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay since 1972. Its vision is to be America’s most effective and innovative caregiver for those in need.

Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.metromin.org.

The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays to help support the MOW4K Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call 344-5837.