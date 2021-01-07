The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg has a unique exhibit on display called Van Gogh Alive. I had the opportunity to see the exhibit firsthand. It is one of the most beautiful that I have ever seen, and I highly recommend a visit. Van Gogh Alive is available now through Saturday, April 11.

Van Gogh Alive is an immersive, multisensory art installation. The fascinating artwork of Vincent Van Gogh is projected on walls, floors and ceilings. Captivating music such as “Clair de lune” by Claude Debussy transports you to Van Gogh’s birthplace, the Netherlands; to the streets of Paris; and to the tranquility of the South of France. You will see many of his famous works, including Starry Night and his radiant Sunflowers.

The exhibit is inspired by the changing landscapes and people that Van Gogh painted. Van Gogh’s artistic journey lasted a mere 10 years. Van Gogh, a Dutch post-impressionist painter, is among the most famous and influential artists in the history of Western art.

Van Gogh Alive begins with self-portraits. You then see the stylistically dark Dutch period. Suddenly, images change and you then begin to see the bright energy of Paris during a period when Van Gogh discovered a new sense of beauty. Next, you see works created by Van Gogh during his most productive and happiest time while he lived in the South of France.

Van Gogh suffered from mental illness and was committed to an asylum. During this time, he produced both tortured and peaceful landscapes. Van Gogh Alive ends with the wide-open spaces of Auvers-sur-Oise, Van Gogh’s Wheatfield with Crows and a series of self-portraits.

The exhibit features more than 3,000 images. Cinema-quality surround sound amplifies the emotion generated by the artwork of this beloved master.

The Dalí is the first North American venue to host this mesmerizing version of Van Gogh Alive. It is a fitting location.

“Dalí seems to intersect in his interests and life with nearly every significant cultural movement, event or person of the era—Van Gogh is no exception,” said Dr. Hank Hine, executive director of the Dalí Museum.

“Dalí and Van Gogh shared a passion for landscape and the portal it provides to a hidden world,” added Dr. Hine.

The Dalí Museum is located at 1 Dali Blvd. in St. Petersburg. Reservations are required, as are temperature checks and face masks. For more information, please visit www.thedali.org.