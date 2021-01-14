A group of local scouts are hoping you are hungry for BBQ next month. The third annual Taste of Scouting BBQ Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, February 6 at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale (PCOB).

BBQ plates include a choice of brisket, turkey or pulled pork with coleslaw, baked beans, a roll and a drink. The cost is $15 for brisket and $12 for turkey or pork. Orders can be purchased in advance or at the door with prepaid pickups between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to John P. Zelatis, the motivation for the fundraiser is two-fold.

“First, to help raise funds for our Scouting program and the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale,” said Zelatis. “The funds will be utilized to help lower Scout dues and registration fees, purchase new/upgrade existing camping equipment, offset the cost of summer camp, send Scouts to National Youth Leadership Training and provide Scout families assistance through scholarships in case of financial hardships.”

A portion of the proceeds will also go to the PCOB to help pay for building and grounds maintenance and incidentals.

“The church is the troop’s charter organization, providing the location for its meetings and a great support system, which in turn helps the troop run a successful program,” said Zelatis.

The second goal is to increase awareness in the community about Scouting.

“The Scouting program instills in our youth the core values and principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law while having fun exploring outdoors, learning new things and preparing for the future,” said Zelatis.

The fundraiser will also feature fun Scouting activities such as knot tying, orienteering, fire building, Dutch oven cooking, camping, backpacking, first aid and more.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://troop61-107596.square.site/.

The Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale is located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Visit www.pcob.us and www.bstroop61.com.