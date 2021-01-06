By Gwen Rollings

The 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk group continued to raise money and help others during the remaining months of 2020. In July, the group donated to the Andrew Joseph Foundation and, in September, it donated to the AlexStrong Foundation. Seeds of Hope benefited in December.

New members are always welcome. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at the Venue in Riverview.

To learn more, find the group on Facebook.

Original story printed March 2020.

On September 15, 2016, a driver was doing just that when he ran at more than 100 miles per hour into the back of an SUV stuck in a traffic jam on I-75 near Brooksville. That distracted driver forever changed the life of a Riverview family.

Their 9-year-old son and brother, Logan, was killed instantly. That tragedy turned into a cause as the Scherer family struggled to deal with the senseless loss of Logan: “If we let his death define us as humans and do nothing with our survival and our story, then his death is in vain.”

This good family did do something and established the Living for Logan Foundation not only to honor Logan but also to work toward eliminating the deadly epidemic of distracted drivers through education, legislation and changing hearts, minds and habits of drivers everywhere. The foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Another good woman stepped up to do something. Melanie Jordy of FishHawk started Operation Lotus after her husband died. The mission of her nonprofit is to help other families going through a traumatic event. That is how she met Jordan and Brooke Scherer.

“I now serve as the executive director for Living for Logan,” said Jordy.

Debbie Matice, a local Keller-Williams realtor, said she began this chapter because, “I wanted to do something for the community but didn’t have a lot of time to volunteer.

On January 28, a check in the amount of $3,450 was presented to Jordy as a representative for the Living for Logan Foundation. An additional donation of $1,725 was approved by the Richard M. Schultz Family Foundation, bringing the total to $5,175.

To date, the chapter has donated more than $25,000 to local charities and meets in person and virtually each quarter.

For more ways to get involved, visit www.livingforlogan.org or www.facebook.com/100WWCRiverviewFishhawk.