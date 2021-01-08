During the pandemic, the Apollo Beach Women’s Club has been meeting virtually which has curtailed the club’s many fundraising activities. The club is unsure how or if they will be able to give any scholarships in May 2021.

It asks that if you are looking to donate to a nonprofit, please consider the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club and give whatever you can.

“It is our hope that you will help us in supporting some of the hopeful and inspiring high school seniors in our area who need financial assistance to receive scholarships,” said the club’s Kimberley Alkins.

Checks should be made out to ABWC and mailed to treasurer, Sheila May, at 328 Mystic Falls Dr., Apollo Beach, 33572. Please note on your check: Donation for Scholarships.

Original story printed June 2020.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) awarded $18,700 in college scholarships this year due to the hard work of its members and donations from Eileen Sengstock, Catherine Goodrich and the Estate of Betty Fay.

Thirteen recipients from East Bay and Lennard High Schools who are attending a four-year Florida university received $1,500 and one recipient who is obtaining a two-year degree at a community college received $700.

The 2020 college scholarship recipients from East Bay High School, with their intended college majors in parentheses, are Ashley Aagard, University of South Florida (biomedical science); Gabriela Chitica, University of Florida (finance); Vivian Do, University of South Florida (accounting); Daniela Dominguez, Hillsborough Community College (child psychology); Saphyra Dulcio, University of South Florida (psychiatry); Ada Liu, University of Florida (OB-GYN), Aya Rahmani, University of South Florida (biology research); and Madison Tuch, Florida State University (child psychology).

The recipients from Lennard High School are Willow Morgan, Florida Atlantic University (social studies teacher); Marisol Neri-Baxcajay, University of South Florida (nursing); Rosalba Neri-Baxcajay, University of South Florida (nursing); Kelsy Arteago, Florida State University (computer engineering); and Michael Antonio Lowery, University of South Florida (political science).

To learn more about the club, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.