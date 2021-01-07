Many residents came together in 2020 to help those in need and thank those working the front lines. Thanks to donations from her customers, Peggy Davenport of Davenport’s Daily Delights was able to donate at least 2,000 meals to essential workers at local hospitals, the elderly and people in need.

Although Davenport stopped collecting money through her website in August, the business is still donating meals when there is a need and will continue to do so.

Original story printed June 2020.

FishHawk resident Tina Trimborn has made a big impact over the last few weeks. Trimborn, physician and providers relations director for Behavioral Health Services at HCA – Brandon Regional and Tampa Community Hospitals and Newsome High School’s girls soccer coach, is using her connections in the community to feed local heroes while supporting area restaurants.

“When the crisis hit, I immediately thought of my dad’s philosophy, that when you are struggling, the best thing you can do is help someone else,” said Trimborn.

She quickly went to work motivating her family and soccer players to start writing thank-you cards and letters to emergency workers and seniors, but then decided that she could use her connections to do more.

“I realized that there are many heroes in tough times, not just the obvious ones,” she explained.

Trimborn’s first call was to Jill Lansky, physician and providers relations director for women’s services at Brandon Regional Hospital, to identify the hospital units in most need of support.

“Jill was so paramount in us pulling the meals off and has spent countless hours organizing, identifying units in need, delivering most meals, sending out follow up pictures,” said Trimborn.

Davenport’s Daily Delight’s owner, Peggy Davenport, has been donating meals since the crisis started in late March and has set up a donation form on her business website so that individuals can easily give towards a meal for a frontline worker or resident in need.

“We can’t imagine these healthcare heroes going to work everyday and then quarantining away from their families to protect others,” said Davenport.

To learn more about Davenport’s Daily Delights, visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com. To sign up to help, email her at christina.trimborn@hca.healthcare.com.