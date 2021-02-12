The new year has only just begun, and if you’re looking for a way to start it on a high note, a chance of winning a brand-new car for just $5 might be what you’re looking for, and you can even help a local nonprofit raise funds at the same time.

If that sounds good to you, then you’ll want to enter Stingray Chevrolet’s 12th annual Chevrolet Charity Raffle, where you’ll have the opportunity to win a 2021 Corvette Stingray, with 100 percent of the ticket proceeds benefitting Unity in the Community, Inc.

Unity in the Community is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit staffed by volunteers that raises funds for a number of good causes. In its mission statement, it states: “All actions taken by Unity in the Community are done with the common goal of helping individuals, or other charitable service organizations, to improve the lives of those in and around Plant City.”

Stingray Chevrolet’s website details how much money its previous raffles have raised, such as 2019’s donations totaling $220,450, and which causes the funds have supported. Overall, the raffles have raised a total of $1,536,000.

Raffle tickets are now available for $5 each online and in person at Stingray’s dealership in Plant City until Friday, March 12 at 6 p.m. To get tickets online—available until March 12 at 3 p.m.—fill out the entry form at www.stingraychevrolet.com/chevrolet-charity-raffle-entry-form/. Tickets will also be available at the Florida Strawberry Festival at Stingray’s vehicle display from Thursday, March 4 until Sunday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Online ticket receipts will be sent to the email address provided in the form within 5 minutes after the order is processed. Note, however, that online tickets have a ‘one-time’ $2 processing fee, no matter how many tickets are ordered—the limit being 50 tickets per person.

The winning ticket will be drawn on March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Florida Strawberry Festival, and you do not need to be present to win; you will be notified by phone if your name is drawn.

Stingray Chevrolet’s dealership is at 2002 North Frontage Rd. in Plant City. To learn more about Stingray Chevrolet, the event or the 2021 Corvette Stingray, visit www.stingraychevrolet.com/chevrolet-charity-raffle/. To learn more about Unity in the Community, visit www.unityinplantcity.org.