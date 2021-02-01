There are many factors to consider before choosing a plastic surgeon. They should be professional, friendly, board-certified and have years of experience putting their knowledge into practice.

Dr. Stan Castor, owner of Artisan Aesthetics, checks all of those boxes.

He is board-certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has more than 20 years of experience helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals. His office offers the added benefit of an in-office, state-accredited operating room suite staffed by certified anesthesia providers.

“I strive for the best possible results for my patients while keeping their safety, comfort and well-being in mind at all times,” said Dr. Castor, who considers himself a perfectionist, a good quality to have in his line or work.

Former patients sing him praises, saying “It was the best decision I could’ve made,” “Thank you for giving me my confidence back” and “He’s a compassionate doctor who gave me great results.”

His cosmetic procedures are designed to help patients reveal a more youthful appearance, address a physical feature they’d like changed or accomplish other personal cosmetic goals.

At the initial complimentary consultation, Dr. Castor takes the time to truly understand his patients’ aesthetic goals, unique anatomies, medical histories and lifestyles.

The surgical procedures available include full-body mommy makeovers, facelifts, breast augmentations/lifts/reductions, Brazilian buttocks augmentation and VASER liposuction. Artisan Aesthetics is also one of just a few practices in the area offering the latest plastic surgery technology, Renuvion J-Plasma, which can tighten skin on virtually any area of the body.

Nonsurgical options are also offered, including a full range of fillers and neurotoxins, such as Botox and Dysport for wrinkle reduction and facial rejuvenation.

Artisan Aesthetics is located at 5383 Primrose Lake Cir. in Tampa. Its office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Financing options are available.

Dr. Castor and his team’s years of training and experience, passion for aesthetics and commitment to understanding each patient can help men and women achieve stunning and natural-looking results.

To learn more about the team at Artisan Aesthetics or the services offered, visit www.drcastor.com. To schedule a complimentary consultation in Dr. Castor’s office, call 971-2000.