If you are a high school senior who attends Durant, Strawberry Crest or Plant City High School and are interested in pursuing a degree in dance, music, theater, visual or literary arts, then you should apply for a scholarship from the Arts Council of Plant City. The Arts Council plans to award four $1,000 scholarships this year. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 30.

You can download a copy of the application by visiting http://www.plantcityarts.com. Students can mail the completed application to Melissa Hart, Arts Council of Plant City Scholarship Committee, 2822 Nesmith Estates Ln., Plant City, FL 33566 or email Melissa.tetherly@yahoo.com.

The Arts Council of Plant City has been awarding scholarships for over 35 years.

Hart, who is the secretary and chair for the Scholarships, said, “The Arts Council of Plant City feels we are here and able to provide scholarship assistance to those deserving young artists. The support that the younger generation receives from their own community instills a love of art, a feeling of belonging and motivation for success. The Arts Council hopes that their artwork will someday shine within the community.”

Applications are reviewed and voted upon by the members of the Arts Council.

Hart said, “Applicants who stand out show commitment to clubs, extracurricular activities, participation in art shows and contests. However, a big factor is whether the applicant has had involvement in the Plant City community or if they have volunteered here in some way.”

Funding for the scholarships comes from the annual Chili Cook-Off and the Tour of Homes, along with membership dues.

The mission of the Arts Council is to bring arts to the Plant City community, to promote education in the arts and to develop artists and arts programs.

Hart said, “We would like to thank the dedicated members of the Arts Council of Plant City who over the years continue to see benefits of supporting the arts, the City of Plant City, Unity in the Community and a host of others who see the mission of the Arts Council as a way of keeping the dream of higher education alive in our local schools through the scholarships.”

Winners will be announced in May. For more information and to download the application, visit http://www.plantcityarts.com.