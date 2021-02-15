Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer David Greenwood has made a home for himself in Valrico. He has been a golf instructor for over 25 years and spends his free time with his two grandchildren.

Greenwood was a high school standout in the state of Wisconsin. He participated in multiple sports including track and field, baseball, basketball and football. He still owns the Wisconsin prep high jump record (7’2”).

The multi-sport star chose football because it was the most physical sport of the four that he played. He accepted a scholarship from the University of Wisconsin, where he started for four years as both a punter and strong safety.

The former Wisconsin Badger was drafted in the first round of the United States Football League (USFL) in 1983 by the Michigan Panthers, where he won the championship in his first season. He was also selected in the eighth round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints, who hoped that Greenwood would join them if the USFL folded. He played in the USFL for three seasons for the Michigan Panthers, and briefly for the Oakland Invaders while being the highest paid defensive back in the league.

In 1985, Greenwood joined the NFL after the USFL ceased operations. His NFL rights were traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in all 16 games that season, starting in 10, before being cut by the Bucs after the season. He said that his favorite memory as a Buccaneer was when the team went to Green Bay to play the Packers in the snow.

The next season he went back north, playing for his home team, the Green Bay Packers. Being number eight of 11 children, Greenwood enjoyed playing in his home state because his family was able to attend games. He retired after playing his final season for the Los Angeles Raiders in 1988.

After his playing career, Greenwood decided to move back to Tampa because he enjoyed the city and the warm weather. He is a fan of individual players, as opposed to a specific team. Greenwood roots for Tom Brady because he played for the Big Ten, as well as a Michigan Wolverine.

Currently, Greenwood is a PGA Golf Professional and has taught golf for more than 25 years. He enjoys giving back and teaching young juniors that play in tournaments. He was introduced to the game by his dad when he was 13 years old. Greenwood recalled playing golf all day, every day during the summer with his dad. When he went to high school, he had to give up golf because he was busy playing other sports.

He rekindled his love of golf in his off time during his college and pro football days. When his football career began to dwindle, he decided to look at golf as his future career. He got his Class A membership, running the Diamond Hill Country as the head PGA Golf Professional. He is currently the assistant golf coach at Strawberry Crest High School. His son-in-law, Eric Beattie, is the head baseball and golf coach at Strawberry Crest.

“I really enjoy participating in golf,” said Greenwood. “It’s a great game, it’s a difficult game, but I really enjoy teaching it.”

Greenwood has clients in Valrico and Tampa, ranging from 10-18 years old. He is currently looking for more students. His number one job is being a grandfather to his two young grandchildren, Jaxon, 9, and Tate, 5. He is teaching them several sports and thinks they have great potential. Greenwood said that they may be interested in football in the future, but he’ll let the kids and their parents decide which route they will go in terms of sports.