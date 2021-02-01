The Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club is back and ready to serve the community in a positive manner.

As the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon sponsor, Donelle White’s involvement with the Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club is to give guidance on making sure that its service projects adhere to the Kiwanis mission of being dedicated to improving the world, one child, one community at a time.

The group consists of 85 active members from grades nine through 12. A total of seven service opportunities are available every month. In order to remain an active member, students must commit to five service hours a month.

Service projects range from participating in a mobile pantry, bell-ringing for the Salvation Army and much more. Proper COVID-19 guidelines are also administered too. On a side note, the hours that these members put in can go towards Bright Futures scholarships.

White mentioned why the Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club is unique.

“By being active in a service organization, it teaches them that their community will become a better place as they, too, continue to instill an impactful difference within the areas in which they serve,” White said.

With the Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club’s comeback, it seeks community partnerships. Whether it be through support of its service projects, mentoring and more, White wants people to know that the members are here to serve the community. Kidanya Favaro, junior and president of the Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club, can attest to that.

“We are excited for what the club has in store and look forward to giving back to the community,” Favaro said.

Come to Chipotle Mexican Grill at 829 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon on Wednesday, February 17 at 5 p.m. to support the Bloomingdale Senior High School Key Club’s first fundraiser. Those who attend are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, which will also be collected in a bin for Seeds of Hope.

For more information, visit https://bshskeyclub.com or email donelle.white@brandonlegalgroup.com.