Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC), a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing regional leadership in after-school programs and sports recreation, proudly announced a new partnership between Team T.R.I.D.E.N.T., the BSAC program for special needs adults, and the local chapter of Bricks 4 Kidz, part of a global LEGO® brick-based learning program.

The partnership consists of sorting the thousands of LEGO bricks of all colors, shapes and sizes that get overwhelmingly mixed up after being used in various Bricks 4 Kidz LEGO brick-building programs, including after-school exercises, workshops, camps, birthday parties and more.

According to Bricks 4 Kidz Owner John Fontana, reassembling all the LEGO bricks back into consistent groupings after any given high-volume exercise had always been a logistical headache of sorts. But, once he put his head together with BSAC CEO Chuck Burgess, the value of what Team T.R.I.D.E.N.T. could do presented itself.

“After talking about the problem, Chuck and I arrived at the idea that the hands-on part of the problem had a natural solution in the hands of the special needs adults at BSAC,” Fontana explained. “The labor-intensive sorting work by size, shape and color was something that was right up their alley, making all the difference in helping us prep previously intermixed LEGOs to be used in subsequent programs.”

From Burgess’ perspective, the chance to give T.R.I.D.E.N.T. members a meaningful task they could do with confidence—but also one they take pride in—made the job a perfect fit from all sides.

“Our special needs adults have a real hunger for learning and applying life skills,” Burgess shared. “By encouraging them to follow direction and check their work, we’re able to feed their appetite for being active while staying task-oriented.”

He continued, “They also have a top-notch work ethic going for them, and a spirit of camaraderie that’s really uplifting to see.”

Fontana agreed, and said, “If only everyone we worked with had the same heart and same commitment as these special individuals at BSAC. It’s almost magical, but thankfully, it’s no mystery.”

To learn more about Bricks 4 Kidz, www.Bricks4Kidz.com/Florida-Tampa. For details about BSAC, log on to mybsac.org.