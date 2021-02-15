Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Serving The Families Of Our Fallen Heroes

Attorney Ashley Ivanov recently spoke to American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. about estate planning and probate: the freedom to plan and the importance of such. Ivanov, whose family members served in the U.S. military, gives back to at least one in-need Gold Star family every year by offering a complimentary estate plan.

“While Gold Star families may be given medals and honoring words, few may receive practical services that serve them,” commented Ivanov. “These families lost a loved one in active military service to our country, and they know freedom well—the benefits of such and the ultimate price that is paid to maintain and keep it. It is an honor to give back to these families.”

If you are a professional and are interested in providing complimentary services to Gold Star families, please reach out to Ivanov on 436-0288 and she will put you in touch with members of the American Gold Star Mothers.

Grace Community Spring Market Returns

Grace Community Church in Valrico would like to invite everyone to its spring market on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be held at the church, located at 1425 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico, and will have a wide variety of vendors, including local produce and handmade arts and crafts.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.GraceCommunityMarket.com.

Ye Royal Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry are holding a golf tournament to benefit its annual scholarship. The event will take place at Summerfields Crossing Golf Club in Apollo Beach on Saturday, February 20 starting at 10:30 a.m.

The event includes shotgun format, lunch, dinner, green fees, cart fee, range balls, awards and door prizes. Raffles and a silent auction will also be available. Entry fees are $95 per individual, $350 per foursome and hole sponsorship is also available. All proceeds will benefit local high school female students who plan to enter career and technical fields.

Call 334-0226 to register.

Toy Train And Toy Show At Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

Regal Railways is presenting a Toy Train and Toy Show on Saturday, March 20 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Vendors will also be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for children and something for all ages to enjoy.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rotary Club Of Brandon Open House

The Rotary Club of Brandon invites the community to an open house to tour its beautiful building located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center is conveniently located just north of Bloomingdale Ave. and is perfect for various types of events with plenty of parking.

The open houses will take place on Friday, February 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 14 from 12:15 to 4 p.m.; Friday, February 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Girl Scout cookies will also be available to purchase and mask wearing will be required along with social distancing.

For more information, call Larry Fassett at 767-5803.

Tampa Bay Walk To End Colon Cancer

The local Walk To End Colon Cancer will take place virtually on Saturday, February 27. Register online for free at ccalliance.org/tampawalk to help fundraise, leading up to the walk and then walk locally with family or close friends.

Cross Bay Ferry Changes Dock Location

The Cross Bay Ferry has temporarily changed its Tampa docking location from the Tampa Convention Center to Sparkman Wharf through Wednesday, February 17. The temporary new location is at 615 Channelside Dr. in Tampa and the nearest parking can be found in the Garrison Lot or Channelside Parking Garage.

During this period, the ferry’s operations, including ticketing, will be at the Sparkman Wharf location, the ferry will continue to run Wednesday through Sunday, with four departure times at both locations on Friday and Saturday.

The full schedule and additional information is available online at www.TheCrossBayFerry.com. The ferry staff strongly advises passengers to arrive 15-30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

Hillsborough Community College Awarded Entrepreneurship Education And Training Grant

Hillsborough Community College has been awarded a $100,000 Entrepreneurship Education and Training (EET) grant from the Florida Department of Education. This program seeks to fund innovative EET projects, cultivating entrepreneurial mindsets and capabilities in career and technical education students.

“Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is dedicated to developing a talent pipeline to help support Tampa Bay’s flourishing entrepreneurship community,” HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater said. “This grant combined with our robust program offerings will allow us to equip individuals with the training they need to succeed.”

In partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, the grant seeks to spearhead a comprehensive EET program, Innovators in Action, to serve career and technical education educators and students of the Tampa Bay area.

Set Sail At The Tampa Bay Boat Show

The Tampa Bay Boat Show is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Tuesday through Thursday, March 5-7. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is a grand event, showcasing area boat dealers/manufacturers, the latest in boating and fishing supplies as well as great accessories too.

Enjoy walking around millions of dollars of inventory, a great way to see and compare all available makes and models in one location. You won’t want to miss the Florida Fishing School Seminar Series on Saturday and Sunday. Take part in a series of presentations by the area’s top fishing guides and local experts for great tips, secrets and fun.

Florida State Fairground is located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.tampabayboatshows.com. Admission is free.

Socially Distanced Strawberry U-Pick

Keel Farms in Plant City is offering strawberry U-pick every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a fun outdoor family activity and it is easy to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Keel Farms Winery has grown to include a restaurant, winery and brewery. There is love music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus trivia every Tuesday.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. For additional information or events, visit www.keelfarms.com.

A Better Way Of Doing Business For Building Permits, Inspections & Other Services

Hillsborough County Development Services recently launched HillsGovHub, a simplified, fully digital business services process.

The online portal at HCFLGov.net/HillsGovHub will provide free, 24/7 access to such features as the ability to apply and pay for commercial and residential building permits online, schedule inspections, upload contractor licensing/professional certification information, apply for tree removal permits and view a variety of records.

Anyone can use the HillsGovHub portal, including homeowners who are undertaking projects themselves, commercial contractors, builders as well as repair and renovation professionals. In addition to streamlining processes for customers, the digital system will enable staff to perform multiple views concurrently and provide real-time access to permit and inspection information in the field, allowing a faster turnaround time.

Growing Gardeners Event At Cracker Country

Discover what life would have been like growing up in a Florida farming and ranching community over 100 years ago.

Educators in historic dress will be on hand to welcome guests to the 1885 Carlton House, Okahumpka Train Depot, J.R. Terry Store, school house and other authentic structures. Young learners will explore a kitchen garden filled with plants that thrive in Florida’s winter growing season, learn about the state’s iconic citrus industry and take home ingredients to start a garden of their own.

The event will take place at Cracker Country at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday, February 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Visit www.floridastatefair.ticketspice.com/homeschool-day-growing-gardeners for more information.