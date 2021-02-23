Edited by Jenny Bennett

AR Workshop Under New Ownership

The popular boutique DIY studio AR Workshop now has new owners. Tiffany Gleason, Jennifer Beveridge and Dana Thornton are excited to own the business and move forward with their venture. It offers a wide range of project types, including wood framed or planked signs, wood porch signs, canvas wall hangings, totes, pillow covers plus centerpieces, picture frames, trays and lazy Susans.

The workshops are perfect for birthdays, private parties, showers, team building events, date nights, you name it. You can order a DIY To-Go Kit online, pick up at the workshop’s doorstep and craft at home if you would prefer that to a workshop. With hundreds of designs to choose from, and more being added, there is always something to do at AR Workshop.

Visit its website at www.arworkshop.com/brandon for more information and to view the workshop schedule, or call 775-7109.

Tessera Of Brandon Offers Memory Loss Support Groups

Tessera of Brandon is an active, contemporary-style assisted living facility located in the heart of Brandon. Along with providing care to its residents, it also supports its families and loved ones by offering Alzheimer’s and dementia support groups.

These groups are currently being held via Zoom. Call Tessera of Brandon at 607-6880 for the link to the Zoom meeting and visit www.tesserabrandon.com for more information on its services.

Inflated Expressions Offers Balloons For All Occasions

Inflated Expressions, based in Riverview, is an affordable balloon delivery service that offers creative balloon designs for all occasions. No matter what size or budget, it has a package that suits your needs, and best of all, it brings the balloons to you. It offers creative balloon designs for parties, birthdays, gender reveals, baby showers, graduations, retirements, award banquets and other celebratory events.

Visit its website at www.inflatedexpressions.com for additional information or call 417-3573.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Missy Duncan, owner of permanent makeup salon Missy’s Ink, is excited to be celebrating the four-year anniversary of her salon in Brandon. It specializes in brow, eye and lip makeup that will enhance your beauty. Missy knows that life is not always perfect, but she believes that your makeup can be.

For more information, visit www.missyink.com, email missy@missyduncan.com or call 659-0648.

Hess Annual Girl Scout Cookie Buy Event Returns

Hess Orthodontics is proud to support its local Girl Scouts and announce the annual Girl Scout Cookie Buy event is back this year. Stop by any of its five office locations between Monday, February 1 and Wednesday, March 31 and it will buy up to five boxes of Girl Scout cookies per scout. Girl Scouts must be present at the time of purchase.

David Weekley Homes Celebrates Five Years In Encore At FishHawk Ranch

Encore at FishHawk Ranch, the 55-plus lifestyle division from David Weekley Homes, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Located within the master-planned FishHawk Ranch, the community is closing out in all three sections, with a limited number of homes remaining.

“We’ve been honored to create a unique, vibrant space for our 55-plus homeowners to call home over the last five years in Encore at FishHawk Ranch,” said Mike Foster, division president for David Weekley Homes in Tampa. “With the close-out of these final sections, we wrap up more than 22 years of building in FishHawk Ranch. I’m grateful to the nearly 1,000 David Weekley homeowners who have made this community such a special place.”

Encore at FishHawk Ranch boasts a 5,000 sq. ft. amenity center, the Oasis Club, exclusively for Encore residents that features bocce and pickle ball courts, a high-end fitness room, resort style pool and entertainment room with a bar and catering space. A full-time lifestyle director maintains a calendar of events. Residents in the community also enjoy convenience to outdoor recreation, including parks and miles of hike and bike trails.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Encore at FishHawk Ranch, call 774-4155.

Hillsborough County Earns Six Sigma Accreditation

Hillsborough County has earned Six Sigma Accreditation for its commitment to introduce and adopt insight-driven decision-making and process improvement throughout the county government.

Six Sigma is a set of management techniques that uses data and metrics to improve the decision-making process. The goal is to make an organization more efficient and effective in identifying problems, identifying their cause and solving them. County staff trained in the Six Sigma curriculum will use that knowledge to make processes more effective and efficient within their departments and throughout the county.

Hillsborough County earned the Six Sigma Accreditation after a rigorous process that took more than six months. To earn accreditation, each segment of the county’s Six Sigma training process, from curriculum to teachers, had to meet a strict set of standards. The county teaches Six Sigma techniques on an ongoing basis, training about 550 employees over the last three years.

The Peterson Academic Center Opens

The Peterson Academic Center recently opened in Valrico. It offers targeted, systematic academic support in science, math, reading, FSA and SAT/ACT test prep with a personalized approach tailored to the unique needs of each student.

Dr. Eric Peterson along with his wife, Mrs. Amanda Peterson, have over 50 years of combined experience in the educational field. Both Dr. and Mrs. Peterson have dedicated their lives to the education of young people and believe that every student can succeed with the right tools and support.

The Peterson Academic Center is located at 1806 Main St. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.petersonacademic.com, email tpacbrandon@gmail.com or call 703-2075.

Rachel Markley Earns Military Relocation Professional Certification

CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises is proud to announce that Rachel Markley, sales associate with the Apollo Beach office, recently added the Military Relocation Professional certification to her professional offerings.

The Military Relocation Professional certification is for real estate professionals who work with current and former military service members and help them find the housing solutions that best suit their needs as well as take full advantage of available benefits and support.

“By earning the certification, I have a better understanding of the processes and procedures involved in a military relocation and how these impact service members’ relocation and housing choices,” said Markley.

Markley works with CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises and can be emailed at rachelmarkley@21be.com or called at 645-8481. The office is located at 6542 N. U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. 101 in Apollo Beach.

Local Odor Removal Company Eyes Expansion

Local realtor and entrepreneur Sherri Southwell is a woman on a mission. She not only sells homes but rids them of odors as well.

Using a proven removal process, which is both economical and nondestructive, customers’ homes and/or businesses are treated to eliminate odors resulting from pets, smoke, cooking, mold and mildew in addition to sanitizing AC ductwork and killing bacteria and viruses.

While her business primarily caters to real estate agents, property managers and real estate investors, Southwell has noted that homeowners are also discovering the benefits of ozone. As a result of increased demand for odor removal and home sanitization services, Accurate Ozone Solutions of the Gulf Coast, based in Apollo Beach, is seeking to expand its service area into the surrounding counties.

For more information on the services provided, visit www.stinkclean.com, email info@StinkClean.com or call 833-357-8465.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio Celebrating 10 Years

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brandon is celebrating 10 years of sharing the joy of dance with the community. This award-winning studio has held up the iconic name and mission of Mr. Fred Astaire himself, promising a positive and fun experience for everyone who walks through the doors. It has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support throughout 2020 and is looking forward to continuing its journey in sharing the joy of dance for many years to come.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio can be contacted on 438-5963. For more information, visit www.fredastaire.com/Brandon.