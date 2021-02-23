For the third year, the Children’s Board is funding an opportunity for residents in Hillsborough County to participate in their Summer Passport Program. This program is designed for children ages 6 to 14. The program allows children to apply for one to two weeks of camp at no cost to the families. Eligible children must be members of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers.

Registration begins on Saturday, March 6 and takes place at the local Family Resource Center. In the Brandon area, the Family Resource Center is located at 1271 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Space is limited and availability is dependent upon the camp location.

This year, children can select to attend camp at the Glazer Children’s Museum, MOSI, Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, The Florida Aquarium, Tampa Museum of Art, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa Theatre and the Lightning/Vinik Sports Group. Transportation is not provided.

“The Children’s Board Family Resources Centers Summer Passport Program provides members with wonderful opportunities to prevent our children from regressing while out of school for the summer,” said Kelley Parris, executive director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

“The Resource Centers are also a place to reinforce those informal supports that provide a connection to community for children and families,” added Parris.

“The Summer Passport Programs are successful in providing high-quality summer opportunities for youth and their families in Hillsborough County. They make a significant impact in children gaining knowledge and provide invaluable experiences that result in a fun and safe summer,” stated Parris.

The Summer Passport Program was started after a board member, Andrew Mayts, identified a problem and presented it to the Children’s Board. Families were then surveyed regarding scholarship preferences for specialized summer programs.

The Children’s Board’s mission is to invest in quality programs and services to support the success of all children and families in Hillsborough County. The Children’s Board invests in programs and resources to ensure children are healthy and safe, developmentally on track, have family support and are ready to learn prior to going to kindergarten.

There are six Children’s Board Family Resource Centers located throughout Hillsborough County. They each offer programs and services at no cost, such as vision and hearing screenings and mobile dental services.

To learn more about the Summer Passport Program and about the services offered at the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers, please visit www.familysupporthc.org.