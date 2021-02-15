Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 14, 2021.
Since February 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 13, 2021: 7,995 cases
Riverview, February 14, 2021: 8,031↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 13, 2021: 6,025 cases
Brandon, February 14, 2021: 6,041↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 13, 2021: 2,954 cases
Ruskin, February 14, 2021: 2,968↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 13, 2021: 2,021 cases
Wimauma, February 14, 2021: 2,027↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 13, 2021: 3,606 cases
Valrico, February 14, 2021: 3,622↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 13, 2021: 1,258 cases
Sun City Center, February 14, 2021: 1,264↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 13, 2021: 1,158 cases
Apollo Beach, February 14, 2021: 1,162↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 13, 2021: 1,648 cases
Seffner, February 14, 2021: 1,651↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 13, 2021: 1,252 cases
Gibsonton, February 14, 2021: 1,253↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 13, 2021: 1,456 cases
Lithia, February 14, 2021: 1,461↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 13, 2021: 1,224 cases
Dover, February 14, 2021: 1,231↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 13, 2021: 30,513
February 14, 2021: 30,627
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 13, 2021: 105,177
February 14, 2021: 105,531
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 13, 2021: 1,788,827
February 14, 2021: 1,794,155
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 13, 2021: 1,395
February 14, 2021: 1,397
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 13, 2021: 28,683
February 14, 2021: 28,779
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)