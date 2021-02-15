Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 14, 2021.

Since February 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 13, 2021: 7,995 cases

Riverview, February 14, 2021: 8,031↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 13, 2021: 6,025 cases

Brandon, February 14, 2021: 6,041↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 13, 2021: 2,954 cases

Ruskin, February 14, 2021: 2,968↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 13, 2021: 2,021 cases

Wimauma, February 14, 2021: 2,027↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 13, 2021: 3,606 cases

Valrico, February 14, 2021: 3,622↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 13, 2021: 1,258 cases

Sun City Center, February 14, 2021: 1,264↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 13, 2021: 1,158 cases

Apollo Beach, February 14, 2021: 1,162↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 13, 2021: 1,648 cases

Seffner, February 14, 2021: 1,651↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 13, 2021: 1,252 cases

Gibsonton, February 14, 2021: 1,253↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 13, 2021: 1,456 cases

Lithia, February 14, 2021: 1,461↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 13, 2021: 1,224 cases

Dover, February 14, 2021: 1,231↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 13, 2021: 30,513

February 14, 2021: 30,627

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 13, 2021: 105,177

February 14, 2021: 105,531

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 13, 2021: 1,788,827

February 14, 2021: 1,794,155

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 13, 2021: 1,395

February 14, 2021: 1,397

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 13, 2021: 28,683

February 14, 2021: 28,779

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)