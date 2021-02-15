Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 14, 2021.

Since February 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 16 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 13, 2021: 7,995 cases
Riverview, February 14, 2021: 8,031↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 13, 2021: 6,025 cases
Brandon, February 14, 2021: 6,041↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 13, 2021: 2,954 cases
Ruskin, February 14, 2021: 2,968↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 13, 2021: 2,021 cases
Wimauma, February 14, 2021: 2,027↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 13, 2021: 3,606 cases
Valrico, February 14, 2021: 3,622↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 13, 2021: 1,258 cases
Sun City Center, February 14, 2021: 1,264↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 13, 2021: 1,158 cases
Apollo Beach, February 14, 2021: 1,162↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 13, 2021: 1,648 cases
Seffner, February 14, 2021: 1,651↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 13, 2021: 1,252 cases
Gibsonton, February 14, 2021: 1,253↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 13, 2021: 1,456 cases
Lithia, February 14, 2021: 1,461↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 13, 2021: 1,224 cases
Dover, February 14, 2021: 1,231↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 13, 2021: 30,513
February 14, 2021: 30,627

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 13, 2021: 105,177
February 14, 2021: 105,531

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 13, 2021: 1,788,827
February 14, 2021: 1,794,155

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 13, 2021: 1,395
February 14, 2021: 1,397

Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 13, 2021: 28,683
February 14, 2021: 28,779

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

