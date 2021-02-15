Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 13, 2021.
Since February 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 12, 2021: 7,956 cases
Riverview, February 13, 2021: 7,995↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 12, 2021: 6,005 cases
Brandon, February 13, 2021: 6,025↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 12, 2021: 2,936 cases
Ruskin, February 13, 2021: 2,954↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 12, 2021: 2,015 cases
Wimauma, February 13, 2021: 2,021↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 12, 2021: 3,589 cases
Valrico, February 13, 2021: 3,606↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 12, 2021: 1,255 cases
Sun City Center, February 13, 2021: 1,258↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 12, 2021: 1,153 cases
Apollo Beach, February 13, 2021: 1,158↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 12, 2021: 1,645 cases
Seffner, February 13, 2021: 1,648↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 12, 2021: 1,249 cases
Gibsonton, February 13, 2021: 1,252↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 12, 2021: 1,447 cases
Lithia, February 13, 2021: 1,456↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 12, 2021: 1,218 cases
Dover, February 13, 2021: 1,224↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 12, 2021: 30,384
February 13, 2021: 30,513
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 12, 2021: 104,744
February 13, 2021: 105,177
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 12, 2021: 1,781,450
February 13, 2021: 1,788,827
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 12, 2021: 1,395
February 13, 2021: 1,395
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 12, 2021: 28,565
February 13, 2021: 28,683
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)