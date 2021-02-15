Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 13, 2021.

Since February 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 12, 2021: 7,956 cases

Riverview, February 13, 2021: 7,995↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 12, 2021: 6,005 cases

Brandon, February 13, 2021: 6,025↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 12, 2021: 2,936 cases

Ruskin, February 13, 2021: 2,954↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 12, 2021: 2,015 cases

Wimauma, February 13, 2021: 2,021↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 12, 2021: 3,589 cases

Valrico, February 13, 2021: 3,606↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 12, 2021: 1,255 cases

Sun City Center, February 13, 2021: 1,258↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 12, 2021: 1,153 cases

Apollo Beach, February 13, 2021: 1,158↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 12, 2021: 1,645 cases

Seffner, February 13, 2021: 1,648↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 12, 2021: 1,249 cases

Gibsonton, February 13, 2021: 1,252↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 12, 2021: 1,447 cases

Lithia, February 13, 2021: 1,456↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 12, 2021: 1,218 cases

Dover, February 13, 2021: 1,224↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 12, 2021: 30,384

February 13, 2021: 30,513

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 12, 2021: 104,744

February 13, 2021: 105,177

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 12, 2021: 1,781,450

February 13, 2021: 1,788,827

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 12, 2021: 1,395

February 13, 2021: 1,395

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 12, 2021: 28,565

February 13, 2021: 28,683

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)