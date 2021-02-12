Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 12, 2021.
Since February 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 11, 2021: 7,929 cases
Riverview, February 12, 2021: 7,956↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 11, 2021: 5,982 cases
Brandon, February 12, 2021: 6,005↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 11, 2021: 2,916 cases
Ruskin, February 12, 2021: 2,936↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 11, 2021: 2,002 cases
Wimauma, February 12, 2021: 2,015↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 11, 2021: 3,576 cases
Valrico, February 12, 2021: 3,589↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 11, 2021: 1,250 cases
Sun City Center, February 12, 2021: 1,255↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 11, 2021: 1,149 cases
Apollo Beach, February 12, 2021: 1,153↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 11, 2021: 1,639 cases
Seffner, February 12, 2021: 1,645↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 11, 2021: 1,238 cases
Gibsonton, February 12, 2021: 1,249↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 11, 2021: 1,439 cases
Lithia, February 12, 2021: 1,447↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 11, 2021: 1,211 cases
Dover, February 12, 2021: 1,218↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 11, 2021: 30,247
February 12, 2021: 30,384
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 11, 2021: 104,273
February 12, 2021: 104,744
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 11, 2021: 1,774,013
February 12, 2021: 1,781,450
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 11, 2021: 1,387
February 12, 2021: 1,395
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 11, 2021: 28,382
February 12, 2021: 28,565
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)