Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 12, 2021.

Since February 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 11, 2021: 7,929 cases

Riverview, February 12, 2021: 7,956↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 11, 2021: 5,982 cases

Brandon, February 12, 2021: 6,005↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 11, 2021: 2,916 cases

Ruskin, February 12, 2021: 2,936↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 11, 2021: 2,002 cases

Wimauma, February 12, 2021: 2,015↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 11, 2021: 3,576 cases

Valrico, February 12, 2021: 3,589↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 11, 2021: 1,250 cases

Sun City Center, February 12, 2021: 1,255↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 11, 2021: 1,149 cases

Apollo Beach, February 12, 2021: 1,153↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 11, 2021: 1,639 cases

Seffner, February 12, 2021: 1,645↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 11, 2021: 1,238 cases

Gibsonton, February 12, 2021: 1,249↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 11, 2021: 1,439 cases

Lithia, February 12, 2021: 1,447↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 11, 2021: 1,211 cases

Dover, February 12, 2021: 1,218↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 11, 2021: 30,247

February 12, 2021: 30,384

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 11, 2021: 104,273

February 12, 2021: 104,744

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 11, 2021: 1,774,013

February 12, 2021: 1,781,450

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 11, 2021: 1,387

February 12, 2021: 1,395

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 11, 2021: 28,382

February 12, 2021: 28,565

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

