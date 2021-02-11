Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 11, 2021.
Since February 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 10 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases and Apollo Beach having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 10, 2021: 7,884 cases
Riverview, February 11, 2021: 7,929↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 10, 2021: 5,958 cases
Brandon, February 11, 2021: 5,982↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 10, 2021: 2,899 cases
Ruskin, February 11, 2021: 2,916↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 10, 2021: 1,992 cases
Wimauma, February 11, 2021: 2,002↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 10, 2021: 3,559 cases
Valrico, February 11, 2021: 3,576↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 10, 2021: 1,244 cases
Sun City Center, February 11, 2021: 1,250↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 10, 2021: 1,146 cases
Apollo Beach, February 11, 2021: 1,149↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 10, 2021: 1,632 cases
Seffner, February 11, 2021: 1,639↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 10, 2021: 1,227 cases
Gibsonton, February 11, 2021: 1,238↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 10, 2021: 1,430 cases
Lithia, February 11, 2021: 1,439↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 10, 2021: 1,201 cases
Dover, February 11, 2021: 1,211↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 10, 2021: 30,088
February 11, 2021: 30,247
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 10, 2021: 103,746
February 11, 2021: 104,273
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 10, 2021: 1,765,659
February 11, 2021: 1,774,013
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 10, 2021: 1,377
February 11, 2021: 1,387
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 10, 2021: 28,208
February 11, 2021: 28,382
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)