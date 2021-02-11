Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 11, 2021.

Since February 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 10 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases and Apollo Beach having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 10, 2021: 7,884 cases

Riverview, February 11, 2021: 7,929↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 10, 2021: 5,958 cases

Brandon, February 11, 2021: 5,982↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 10, 2021: 2,899 cases

Ruskin, February 11, 2021: 2,916↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 10, 2021: 1,992 cases

Wimauma, February 11, 2021: 2,002↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 10, 2021: 3,559 cases

Valrico, February 11, 2021: 3,576↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 10, 2021: 1,244 cases

Sun City Center, February 11, 2021: 1,250↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 10, 2021: 1,146 cases

Apollo Beach, February 11, 2021: 1,149↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 10, 2021: 1,632 cases

Seffner, February 11, 2021: 1,639↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 10, 2021: 1,227 cases

Gibsonton, February 11, 2021: 1,238↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 10, 2021: 1,430 cases

Lithia, February 11, 2021: 1,439↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 10, 2021: 1,201 cases

Dover, February 11, 2021: 1,211↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 10, 2021: 30,088

February 11, 2021: 30,247

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 10, 2021: 103,746

February 11, 2021: 104,273

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 10, 2021: 1,765,659

February 11, 2021: 1,774,013

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 10, 2021: 1,377

February 11, 2021: 1,387

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 10, 2021: 28,208

February 11, 2021: 28,382

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)