Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 10, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since February 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 9, 2021: 7,854 cases
Riverview, February 10, 2021: 7,884↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 9, 2021: 5,932 cases
Brandon, February 10, 2021: 5,958↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 9, 2021: 2,890 cases
Ruskin, February 10, 2021: 2,899↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 9, 2021: 1,984 cases
Wimauma, February 10, 2021: 1,992↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 9, 2021: 3,537 cases
Valrico, February 10, 2021: 3,559↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 9, 2021: 1,240 cases
Sun City Center, February 10, 2021: 1,244↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 9, 2021: 1,143 cases
Apollo Beach, February 10, 2021: 1,146↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 9, 2021: 1,626 cases
Seffner, February 10, 2021: 1,632↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 9, 2021: 1,223 cases
Gibsonton, February 10, 2021: 1,227↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 9, 2021: 1,428 cases
Lithia, February 10, 2021: 1,430↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 9, 2021: 1,201 cases
Dover, February 10, 2021: 1,201, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 9, 2021: 29,974
February 10, 2021: 30,088
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 9, 2021: 103,359
February 10, 2021: 103,746
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 9, 2021: 1,758,254
February 10, 2021: 1,765,659
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 9, 2021: 1,371
February 10, 2021: 1,377
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 9, 2021: 28,048
February 10, 2021: 28,208
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)