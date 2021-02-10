Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 10, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since February 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 9, 2021: 7,854 cases

Riverview, February 10, 2021: 7,884↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 9, 2021: 5,932 cases

Brandon, February 10, 2021: 5,958↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 9, 2021: 2,890 cases

Ruskin, February 10, 2021: 2,899↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 9, 2021: 1,984 cases

Wimauma, February 10, 2021: 1,992↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 9, 2021: 3,537 cases

Valrico, February 10, 2021: 3,559↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 9, 2021: 1,240 cases

Sun City Center, February 10, 2021: 1,244↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 9, 2021: 1,143 cases

Apollo Beach, February 10, 2021: 1,146↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 9, 2021: 1,626 cases

Seffner, February 10, 2021: 1,632↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 9, 2021: 1,223 cases

Gibsonton, February 10, 2021: 1,227↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 9, 2021: 1,428 cases

Lithia, February 10, 2021: 1,430↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 9, 2021: 1,201 cases

Dover, February 10, 2021: 1,201, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 9, 2021: 29,974

February 10, 2021: 30,088

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 9, 2021: 103,359

February 10, 2021: 103,746

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 9, 2021: 1,758,254

February 10, 2021: 1,765,659

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 9, 2021: 1,371

February 10, 2021: 1,377

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 9, 2021: 28,048

February 10, 2021: 28,208

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)