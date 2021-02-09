Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 9, 2021.
Since February 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having 16 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 8, 2021: 7,827 cases
Riverview, February 9, 2021: 7,854↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 8, 2021: 5,910 cases
Brandon, February 9, 2021: 5,932↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 8, 2021: 2,874 cases
Ruskin, February 9, 2021: 2,890↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 8, 2021: 1,976 cases
Wimauma, February 9, 2021: 1,984↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 8, 2021: 3,521 cases
Valrico, February 9, 2021: 3,537↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 8, 2021: 1,238 cases
Sun City Center, February 9, 2021: 1,240↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 8, 2021: 1,135 cases
Apollo Beach, February 9, 2021: 1,143↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 8, 2021: 1,620 cases
Seffner, February 9, 2021: 1,626↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 8, 2021: 1,221 cases
Gibsonton, February 9, 2021: 1,223↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 8, 2021: 1,421 cases
Lithia, February 9, 2021: 1,428↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 8, 2021: 1,193 cases
Dover, February 9, 2021: 1,201↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 8, 2021: 29,852
February 9, 2021: 29,974
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 8, 2021: 102,981
February 9, 2021: 103,359
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 8, 2021: 1,751,343
February 9, 2021: 1,758,254
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 8, 2021: 1,358
February 9, 2021: 1,371
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 8, 2021: 27,815
February 9, 2021: 28,048
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)