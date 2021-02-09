Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 9, 2021.

Since February 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having 16 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 8, 2021: 7,827 cases

Riverview, February 9, 2021: 7,854↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 8, 2021: 5,910 cases

Brandon, February 9, 2021: 5,932↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 8, 2021: 2,874 cases

Ruskin, February 9, 2021: 2,890↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 8, 2021: 1,976 cases

Wimauma, February 9, 2021: 1,984↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 8, 2021: 3,521 cases

Valrico, February 9, 2021: 3,537↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 8, 2021: 1,238 cases

Sun City Center, February 9, 2021: 1,240↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 8, 2021: 1,135 cases

Apollo Beach, February 9, 2021: 1,143↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 8, 2021: 1,620 cases

Seffner, February 9, 2021: 1,626↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 8, 2021: 1,221 cases

Gibsonton, February 9, 2021: 1,223↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 8, 2021: 1,421 cases

Lithia, February 9, 2021: 1,428↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 8, 2021: 1,193 cases

Dover, February 9, 2021: 1,201↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 8, 2021: 29,852

February 9, 2021: 29,974

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 8, 2021: 102,981

February 9, 2021: 103,359

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 8, 2021: 1,751,343

February 9, 2021: 1,758,254

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 8, 2021: 1,358

February 9, 2021: 1,371

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 8, 2021: 27,815

February 9, 2021: 28,048

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)