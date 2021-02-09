Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 8, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.
Since February 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Valrico having 12 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases; and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 7, 2021: 7,808 cases
Riverview, February 8, 2021: 7,827↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 7, 2021: 5,896 cases
Brandon, February 8, 2021: 5,910↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 7, 2021: 2,870 cases
Ruskin, February 8, 2021: 2,874↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 7, 2021: 1,973 cases
Wimauma, February 8, 2021: 1,976↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 7, 2021: 3,509 cases
Valrico, February 8, 2021: 3,521↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 7, 2021: 1,235 cases
Sun City Center, February 8, 2021: 1,238↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 7, 2021: 1,131 cases
Apollo Beach, February 8, 2021: 1,135↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 7, 2021: 1,616 cases
Seffner, February 8, 2021: 1,620↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 7, 2021: 1,221 cases
Gibsonton, February 8, 2021: 1,221, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 7, 2021: 1,412 cases
Lithia, February 8, 2021: 1,421↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 7, 2021: 1,190 cases
Dover, February 8, 2021: 1,193↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 7, 2021: 29,777
February 8, 2021: 29,852
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 7, 2021: 102,750
February 8, 2021: 102,981
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 7, 2021: 1,745,744
February 8, 2021: 1,751,343
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 7, 2021: 1,353
February 8, 2021: 1,358
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 7, 2021: 27,696
February 8, 2021: 27,815
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)