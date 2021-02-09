Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 8, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since February 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Valrico having 12 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases; and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 7, 2021: 7,808 cases

Riverview, February 8, 2021: 7,827↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 7, 2021: 5,896 cases

Brandon, February 8, 2021: 5,910↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 7, 2021: 2,870 cases

Ruskin, February 8, 2021: 2,874↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 7, 2021: 1,973 cases

Wimauma, February 8, 2021: 1,976↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 7, 2021: 3,509 cases

Valrico, February 8, 2021: 3,521↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 7, 2021: 1,235 cases

Sun City Center, February 8, 2021: 1,238↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 7, 2021: 1,131 cases

Apollo Beach, February 8, 2021: 1,135↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 7, 2021: 1,616 cases

Seffner, February 8, 2021: 1,620↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 7, 2021: 1,221 cases

Gibsonton, February 8, 2021: 1,221, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 7, 2021: 1,412 cases

Lithia, February 8, 2021: 1,421↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 7, 2021: 1,190 cases

Dover, February 8, 2021: 1,193↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 7, 2021: 29,777

February 8, 2021: 29,852

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 7, 2021: 102,750

February 8, 2021: 102,981

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 7, 2021: 1,745,744

February 8, 2021: 1,751,343

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 7, 2021: 1,353

February 8, 2021: 1,358

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 7, 2021: 27,696

February 8, 2021: 27,815

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)