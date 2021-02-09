Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 7, 2021.
Since February 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases and Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 6, 2021: 7,780 cases
Riverview, February 7, 2021: 7,808↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 6, 2021: 5,876 cases
Brandon, February 7, 2021: 5,896↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 6, 2021: 2,863 cases
Ruskin, February 7, 2021: 2,870↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 6, 2021: 1,960 cases
Wimauma, February 7, 2021: 1,973↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 6, 2021: 3,502 cases
Valrico, February 7, 2021: 3,509↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 6, 2021: 1,230 cases
Sun City Center, February 7, 2021: 1,235↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 6, 2021: 1,127 cases
Apollo Beach, February 7, 2021: 1,131↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 6, 2021: 1,610 cases
Seffner, February 7, 2021: 1,616↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 6, 2021: 1,217 cases
Gibsonton, February 7, 2021: 1,221↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 6, 2021: 1,404 cases
Lithia, February 7, 2021: 1,412↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 6, 2021: 1,181 cases
Dover, February 7, 2021: 1,190↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 6, 2021: 29,666
February 7, 2021: 29,777
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 6, 2021: 102,454
February 7, 2021: 102,750
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 6, 2021: 1,739,276
February 7, 2021: 1,745,744
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 6, 2021: 1,350
February 7, 2021: 1,353
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 6, 2021: 27,599
February 7, 2021: 27,696
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)