Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 7, 2021.

Since February 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases and Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 6, 2021: 7,780 cases

Riverview, February 7, 2021: 7,808↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 6, 2021: 5,876 cases

Brandon, February 7, 2021: 5,896↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 6, 2021: 2,863 cases

Ruskin, February 7, 2021: 2,870↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 6, 2021: 1,960 cases

Wimauma, February 7, 2021: 1,973↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 6, 2021: 3,502 cases

Valrico, February 7, 2021: 3,509↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 6, 2021: 1,230 cases

Sun City Center, February 7, 2021: 1,235↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 6, 2021: 1,127 cases

Apollo Beach, February 7, 2021: 1,131↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 6, 2021: 1,610 cases

Seffner, February 7, 2021: 1,616↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 6, 2021: 1,217 cases

Gibsonton, February 7, 2021: 1,221↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 6, 2021: 1,404 cases

Lithia, February 7, 2021: 1,412↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 6, 2021: 1,181 cases

Dover, February 7, 2021: 1,190↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 6, 2021: 29,666

February 7, 2021: 29,777

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 6, 2021: 102,454

February 7, 2021: 102,750

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 6, 2021: 1,739,276

February 7, 2021: 1,745,744

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 6, 2021: 1,350

February 7, 2021: 1,353

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 6, 2021: 27,599

February 7, 2021: 27,696

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)