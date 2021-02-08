Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 6, 2021.
Since February 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 20 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having 16 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having 11 new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 5, 2021: 7,758 cases
Riverview, February 6, 2021: 7,780↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 5, 2021: 5,860 cases
Brandon, February 6, 2021: 5,876↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 5, 2021: 2,852 cases
Ruskin, February 6, 2021: 2,863↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 5, 2021: 1,944 cases
Wimauma, February 6, 2021: 1,960↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 5, 2021: 3,482 cases
Valrico, February 6, 2021: 3,502↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 5, 2021: 1,226 cases
Sun City Center, February 6, 2021: 1,230↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 5, 2021: 1,125 cases
Apollo Beach, February 6, 2021: 1,127↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 5, 2021: 1,603 cases
Seffner, February 6, 2021: 1,610↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 5, 2021: 1,214 cases
Gibsonton, February 6, 2021: 1,217↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 5, 2021: 1,393 cases
Lithia, February 6, 2021: 1,404↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 5, 2021: 1,178 cases
Dover, February 6, 2021: 1,181↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 5, 2021: 29,551
February 6, 2021: 29,666
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 5, 2021: 102,104
February 6, 2021: 102,454
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 5, 2021: 1,731,931
February 6, 2021: 1,739,276
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 5, 2021: 1,352
February 6, 2021: 1,350
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 5, 2021: 27,457
February 6, 2021: 27,599
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)