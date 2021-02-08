Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 6, 2021.

Since February 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 20 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having 16 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having 11 new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 5, 2021: 7,758 cases

Riverview, February 6, 2021: 7,780↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 5, 2021: 5,860 cases

Brandon, February 6, 2021: 5,876↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 5, 2021: 2,852 cases

Ruskin, February 6, 2021: 2,863↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 5, 2021: 1,944 cases

Wimauma, February 6, 2021: 1,960↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 5, 2021: 3,482 cases

Valrico, February 6, 2021: 3,502↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 5, 2021: 1,226 cases

Sun City Center, February 6, 2021: 1,230↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 5, 2021: 1,125 cases

Apollo Beach, February 6, 2021: 1,127↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 5, 2021: 1,603 cases

Seffner, February 6, 2021: 1,610↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 5, 2021: 1,214 cases

Gibsonton, February 6, 2021: 1,217↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 5, 2021: 1,393 cases

Lithia, February 6, 2021: 1,404↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 5, 2021: 1,178 cases

Dover, February 6, 2021: 1,181↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 5, 2021: 29,551

February 6, 2021: 29,666

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 5, 2021: 102,104

February 6, 2021: 102,454

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 5, 2021: 1,731,931

February 6, 2021: 1,739,276

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 5, 2021: 1,352

February 6, 2021: 1,350

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 5, 2021: 27,457

February 6, 2021: 27,599

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)