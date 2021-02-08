Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 6, 2021.

Since February 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 20 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having 16 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having 11 new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 5, 2021: 7,758 cases
Riverview, February 6, 2021: 7,780↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 5, 2021: 5,860 cases
Brandon, February 6, 2021: 5,876↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 5, 2021: 2,852 cases
Ruskin, February 6, 2021: 2,863↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 5, 2021: 1,944 cases
Wimauma, February 6, 2021: 1,960↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 5, 2021: 3,482 cases
Valrico, February 6, 2021: 3,502↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 5, 2021: 1,226 cases
Sun City Center, February 6, 2021: 1,230↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 5, 2021: 1,125 cases
Apollo Beach, February 6, 2021: 1,127↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 5, 2021: 1,603 cases
Seffner, February 6, 2021: 1,610↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 5, 2021: 1,214 cases
Gibsonton, February 6, 2021: 1,217↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 5, 2021: 1,393 cases
Lithia, February 6, 2021: 1,404↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 5, 2021: 1,178 cases
Dover, February 6, 2021: 1,181↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 5, 2021: 29,551
February 6, 2021: 29,666

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 5, 2021: 102,104
February 6, 2021: 102,454

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 5, 2021: 1,731,931
February 6, 2021: 1,739,276

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 5, 2021: 1,352
February 6, 2021: 1,350

Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 5, 2021: 27,457
February 6, 2021: 27,599

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

