Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 19, 2021.

Since February 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases and Sun City Center having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 18, 2021: 8,118 cases

Riverview, February 19, 2021: 8,139↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 18, 2021: 6,107 cases

Brandon, February 19, 2021: 6,130↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 18, 2021: 3,011 cases

Ruskin, February 19, 2021: 3,029↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 18, 2021: 2,060 cases

Wimauma, February 19, 2021: 2,074↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 18, 2021: 3,691 cases

Valrico, February 19, 2021: 3,708↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 18, 2021: 1,275 cases

Sun City Center, February 19, 2021: 1,279↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 18, 2021: 1,183 cases

Apollo Beach, February 19, 2021: 1,190↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 18, 2021: 1,673 cases

Seffner, February 19, 2021: 1,679↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 18, 2021: 1,266 cases

Gibsonton, February 19, 2021: 1,273↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 18, 2021: 1,483 cases

Lithia, February 19, 2021: 1,493↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 18, 2021: 1,245 cases

Dover, February 19, 2021: 1,254↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 18, 2021: 31,028

February 19, 2021: 31,164

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 18, 2021: 106,907

February 19, 2021: 107,315

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 18, 2021: 1,816,108

February 19, 2021: 1,822,644

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 18, 2021: 1,438

February 19, 2021: 1,447

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 18, 2021: 29,474

February 19, 2021: 29,692

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)