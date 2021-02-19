Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 19, 2021.
Since February 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases and Sun City Center having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 18, 2021: 8,118 cases
Riverview, February 19, 2021: 8,139↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 18, 2021: 6,107 cases
Brandon, February 19, 2021: 6,130↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 18, 2021: 3,011 cases
Ruskin, February 19, 2021: 3,029↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 18, 2021: 2,060 cases
Wimauma, February 19, 2021: 2,074↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 18, 2021: 3,691 cases
Valrico, February 19, 2021: 3,708↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 18, 2021: 1,275 cases
Sun City Center, February 19, 2021: 1,279↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 18, 2021: 1,183 cases
Apollo Beach, February 19, 2021: 1,190↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 18, 2021: 1,673 cases
Seffner, February 19, 2021: 1,679↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 18, 2021: 1,266 cases
Gibsonton, February 19, 2021: 1,273↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 18, 2021: 1,483 cases
Lithia, February 19, 2021: 1,493↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 18, 2021: 1,245 cases
Dover, February 19, 2021: 1,254↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 18, 2021: 31,028
February 19, 2021: 31,164
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 18, 2021: 106,907
February 19, 2021: 107,315
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 18, 2021: 1,816,108
February 19, 2021: 1,822,644
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 18, 2021: 1,438
February 19, 2021: 1,447
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 18, 2021: 29,474
February 19, 2021: 29,692
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)