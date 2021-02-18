Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 18, 2021.

Since February 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Ruskin having 11 new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 17, 2021: 8,096 cases

Riverview, February 18, 2021: 8,118↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 17, 2021: 6,087 cases

Brandon, February 18, 2021: 6,107↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 17, 2021: 3,000 cases

Ruskin, February 18, 2021: 3,011↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 17, 2021: 2,058 cases

Wimauma, February 18, 2021: 2,060↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 17, 2021: 3,675 cases

Valrico, February 18, 2021: 3,691↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 17, 2021: 1,273 cases

Sun City Center, February 18, 2021: 1,275↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 17, 2021: 1,181 cases

Apollo Beach, February 18, 2021: 1,183↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 17, 2021: 1,668 cases

Seffner, February 18, 2021: 1,673↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 17, 2021: 1,265 cases

Gibsonton, February 18, 2021: 1,266↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 17, 2021: 1,479 cases

Lithia, February 18, 2021: 1,483↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 17, 2021: 1,241 cases

Dover, February 18, 2021: 1,245↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 17, 2021: 30,939

February 18, 2021: 31,028

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 17, 2021: 106,615

February 18, 2021: 106,907

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 17, 2021: 1,811,078

February 18, 2021: 1,816,108

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 17, 2021: 1,427

February 18, 2021: 1,438

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 17, 2021: 29,311

February 18, 2021: 29,474

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)