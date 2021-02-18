Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 18, 2021.
Since February 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Ruskin having 11 new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 17, 2021: 8,096 cases
Riverview, February 18, 2021: 8,118↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 17, 2021: 6,087 cases
Brandon, February 18, 2021: 6,107↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 17, 2021: 3,000 cases
Ruskin, February 18, 2021: 3,011↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 17, 2021: 2,058 cases
Wimauma, February 18, 2021: 2,060↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 17, 2021: 3,675 cases
Valrico, February 18, 2021: 3,691↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 17, 2021: 1,273 cases
Sun City Center, February 18, 2021: 1,275↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 17, 2021: 1,181 cases
Apollo Beach, February 18, 2021: 1,183↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 17, 2021: 1,668 cases
Seffner, February 18, 2021: 1,673↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 17, 2021: 1,265 cases
Gibsonton, February 18, 2021: 1,266↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 17, 2021: 1,479 cases
Lithia, February 18, 2021: 1,483↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 17, 2021: 1,241 cases
Dover, February 18, 2021: 1,245↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 17, 2021: 30,939
February 18, 2021: 31,028
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 17, 2021: 106,615
February 18, 2021: 106,907
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 17, 2021: 1,811,078
February 18, 2021: 1,816,108
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 17, 2021: 1,427
February 18, 2021: 1,438
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 17, 2021: 29,311
February 18, 2021: 29,474
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)