Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 17, 2021.
Since February 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases, Wimauma having 22 new cases, Brandon having 17 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 16, 2021: 8,068 cases
Riverview, February 17, 2021: 8,096↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 16, 2021: 6,070 cases
Brandon, February 17, 2021: 6,087↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 16, 2021: 2,987 cases
Ruskin, February 17, 2021: 3,000↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 16, 2021: 2,036 cases
Wimauma, February 17, 2021: 2,058↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 16, 2021: 3,644 cases
Valrico, February 17, 2021: 3,675↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 16, 2021: 1,270 cases
Sun City Center, February 17, 2021: 1,273↑ cases 3
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 16, 2021: 1,176 cases
Apollo Beach, February 17, 2021: 1,181↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 16, 2021: 1,659 cases
Seffner, February 17, 2021: 1,668↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 16, 2021: 1,257 cases
Gibsonton, February 17, 2021: 1,265↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 16, 2021: 1,467 cases
Lithia, February 17, 2021: 1,479↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 16, 2021: 1,238 cases
Dover, February 17, 2021: 1,241↑ cases 3
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 16, 2021: 30,788
February 17, 2021: 30,939
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 16, 2021: 106,101
February 17, 2021: 106,615
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 16, 2021: 1,803,893
February 17, 2021: 1,811,078
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 16, 2021: 1,418
February 17, 2021: 1,427
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 16, 2021: 29,154
February 17, 2021: 29,311
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)