Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 17, 2021.

Since February 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases, Wimauma having 22 new cases, Brandon having 17 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 16, 2021: 8,068 cases

Riverview, February 17, 2021: 8,096↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 16, 2021: 6,070 cases

Brandon, February 17, 2021: 6,087↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 16, 2021: 2,987 cases

Ruskin, February 17, 2021: 3,000↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 16, 2021: 2,036 cases

Wimauma, February 17, 2021: 2,058↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 16, 2021: 3,644 cases

Valrico, February 17, 2021: 3,675↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 16, 2021: 1,270 cases

Sun City Center, February 17, 2021: 1,273↑ cases 3

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 16, 2021: 1,176 cases

Apollo Beach, February 17, 2021: 1,181↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 16, 2021: 1,659 cases

Seffner, February 17, 2021: 1,668↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 16, 2021: 1,257 cases

Gibsonton, February 17, 2021: 1,265↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 16, 2021: 1,467 cases

Lithia, February 17, 2021: 1,479↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 16, 2021: 1,238 cases

Dover, February 17, 2021: 1,241↑ cases 3

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 16, 2021: 30,788

February 17, 2021: 30,939

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 16, 2021: 106,101

February 17, 2021: 106,615

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 16, 2021: 1,803,893

February 17, 2021: 1,811,078

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 16, 2021: 1,418

February 17, 2021: 1,427

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 16, 2021: 29,154

February 17, 2021: 29,311

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

