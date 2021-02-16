Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 16, 2021.

Since February 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 16 new cases, Brandon having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Valrico having 10 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 15, 2021: 8,046 cases

Riverview, February 16, 2021: 8,068↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 15, 2021: 6,055 cases

Brandon, February 16, 2021: 6,070↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 15, 2021: 2,971 cases

Ruskin, February 16, 2021: 2,987↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 15, 2021: 2,028 cases

Wimauma, February 16, 2021: 2,036↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 15, 2021: 3,634 cases

Valrico, February 16, 2021: 3,644↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 15, 2021: 1,269 cases

Sun City Center, February 16, 2021: 1,270↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 15, 2021: 1,165 cases

Apollo Beach, February 16, 2021: 1,176↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 15, 2021: 1,653 cases

Seffner, February 16, 2021: 1,659↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 15, 2021: 1,254 cases

Gibsonton, February 16, 2021: 1,257↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 15, 2021: 1,463 cases

Lithia, February 16, 2021: 1,467↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 15, 2021: 1,234 cases

Dover, February 16, 2021: 1,238↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 15, 2021: 30,688

February 16, 2021: 30,788

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 15, 2021: 105,768

February 16, 2021: 106,101

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 15, 2021: 1,797,728

February 16, 2021: 1,803,893

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 15, 2021: 1,402

February 16, 2021: 1,418

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 15, 2021: 28,934

February 16, 2021: 29,154

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

