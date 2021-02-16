Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 16, 2021.
Since February 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 16 new cases, Brandon having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Valrico having 10 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 15, 2021: 8,046 cases
Riverview, February 16, 2021: 8,068↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 15, 2021: 6,055 cases
Brandon, February 16, 2021: 6,070↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 15, 2021: 2,971 cases
Ruskin, February 16, 2021: 2,987↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 15, 2021: 2,028 cases
Wimauma, February 16, 2021: 2,036↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 15, 2021: 3,634 cases
Valrico, February 16, 2021: 3,644↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 15, 2021: 1,269 cases
Sun City Center, February 16, 2021: 1,270↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 15, 2021: 1,165 cases
Apollo Beach, February 16, 2021: 1,176↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 15, 2021: 1,653 cases
Seffner, February 16, 2021: 1,659↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 15, 2021: 1,254 cases
Gibsonton, February 16, 2021: 1,257↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 15, 2021: 1,463 cases
Lithia, February 16, 2021: 1,467↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 15, 2021: 1,234 cases
Dover, February 16, 2021: 1,238↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 15, 2021: 30,688
February 16, 2021: 30,788
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 15, 2021: 105,768
February 16, 2021: 106,101
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 15, 2021: 1,797,728
February 16, 2021: 1,803,893
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 15, 2021: 1,402
February 16, 2021: 1,418
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 15, 2021: 28,934
February 16, 2021: 29,154
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)