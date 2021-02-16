Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 15, 2021.

Since February 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Valrico having 12 new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases; Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 14, 2021: 8,031 cases

Riverview, February 15, 2021: 8,046↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 14, 2021: 6,041 cases

Brandon, February 15, 2021: 6,055↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 14, 2021: 2,968 cases

Ruskin, February 15, 2021: 2,971↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 14, 2021: 2,027 cases

Wimauma, February 15, 2021: 2,028↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 14, 2021: 3,622 cases

Valrico, February 15, 2021: 3,634↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 14, 2021: 1,264 cases

Sun City Center, February 15, 2021: 1,269↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 14, 2021: 1,162 cases

Apollo Beach, February 15, 2021: 1,165↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 14, 2021: 1,651 cases

Seffner, February 15, 2021: 1,653↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 14, 2021: 1,253 cases

Gibsonton, February 15, 2021: 1,254↑ case

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 14, 2021: 1,461 cases

Lithia, February 15, 2021: 1,463↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 14, 2021: 1,231 cases

Dover, February 15, 2021: 1,234↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 14, 2021: 30,627

February 15, 2021: 30,688

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 14, 2021: 105,531

February 15, 2021: 105,768

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 14, 2021: 1,794,155

February 15, 2021: 1,797,728

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 14, 2021: 1,397

February 15, 2021: 1,402

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 14, 2021: 28,779

February 15, 2021: 28,934

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)