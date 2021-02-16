Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 15, 2021.
Since February 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases; Valrico having 12 new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases; Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 14, 2021: 8,031 cases
Riverview, February 15, 2021: 8,046↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 14, 2021: 6,041 cases
Brandon, February 15, 2021: 6,055↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 14, 2021: 2,968 cases
Ruskin, February 15, 2021: 2,971↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 14, 2021: 2,027 cases
Wimauma, February 15, 2021: 2,028↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 14, 2021: 3,622 cases
Valrico, February 15, 2021: 3,634↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 14, 2021: 1,264 cases
Sun City Center, February 15, 2021: 1,269↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 14, 2021: 1,162 cases
Apollo Beach, February 15, 2021: 1,165↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 14, 2021: 1,651 cases
Seffner, February 15, 2021: 1,653↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 14, 2021: 1,253 cases
Gibsonton, February 15, 2021: 1,254↑ case
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 14, 2021: 1,461 cases
Lithia, February 15, 2021: 1,463↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 14, 2021: 1,231 cases
Dover, February 15, 2021: 1,234↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 14, 2021: 30,627
February 15, 2021: 30,688
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 14, 2021: 105,531
February 15, 2021: 105,768
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 14, 2021: 1,794,155
February 15, 2021: 1,797,728
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 14, 2021: 1,397
February 15, 2021: 1,402
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 14, 2021: 28,779
February 15, 2021: 28,934
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)