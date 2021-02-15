Dave Hunt was born in St. Petersburg but called Brandon home for more than 45 years. He recently passed away, but he was known for taking pride in his family, faith and his community.

“He built homes as a general contractor and was well known in the circle of home builders in this area,” said his son, Philip Hunt of Valrico. “He was a people person and got along with everyone. He built several homes in the Brandon, Valrico and Riverview area. He focused primarily on room additions. He worked hard and felt that he had accomplished something for someone to make a difference in their life.”

David loved the outdoors as well and he took his family on many camping trips.

“He loved the outdoors,” Philip said. “My dad and I like to fish and hunt together. The whole family would camp out and travel together.”

David was very involved with the Valrico community. In the 60s, he was a member of the Sertoma Club and he was involved in the opening of the Buckhorn Golf and Country Club in the 70s.

“He taught several leadership classes for those wishing to excel in their field,” Philip said.

Philip’s father was also an active member in the Valrico Church of Christ for many years as an elder.

“He was an elder for 30 years and was loved by his brethren,” Philip said. “He was kindhearted, a good listener and a mentor to some. He was a leader and stood for his convictions.”

David taught his son the value of hard work and responsibility.

“My father taught me a good work ethic early in my life and taught me the value of hard work,” Philip said. “Chores around the house like mowing the lawn and taking out the trash, cleaning our rooms, were rewarded with a weekly allowance. We went on fishing trips early in the morning and I was always anxious when he would walk in my room to wake me up to go. We would load all our gear up into the boat and head out for the lake. Great memories with just the two of us, I guess that was the privilege of being the firstborn.”

After his father’s passing, Philip learned of how the Valrico community was proud to have his father be a part of the community.

“I would hear stories about dad and how he made a difference in their life and he was always willing to lend a hand physically or spiritually for them,” Philip said. “He was humble, friendly and dependable. He will be missed.”