Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 20, 2021.

Since February 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Ruskin having 19 new cases; Valrico having 15 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Lithia having eight new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover having six new cases; Wimauma having five new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 19, 2021: 8,139 cases

Riverview, February 20, 2021: 8,168↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 19, 2021: 6,130 cases

Brandon, February 20, 2021: 6,154↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 19, 2021: 3,029 cases

Ruskin, February 20, 2021: 3,048↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 19, 2021: 2,074 cases

Wimauma, February 20, 2021: 2,079↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 19, 2021: 3,708 cases

Valrico, February 20, 2021: 3,723↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 19, 2021: 1,279 cases

Sun City Center, February 20, 2021: 1,281↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 19, 2021: 1,190 cases

Apollo Beach, February 20, 2021: 1,196↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 19, 2021: 1,679 cases

Seffner, February 20, 2021: 1,690↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 19, 2021: 1,273 cases

Gibsonton, February 20, 2021: 1,279↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 19, 2021: 1,493 cases

Lithia, February 20, 2021: 1,501↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 19, 2021: 1,254 cases

Dover, February 20, 2021: 1,260↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 19, 2021: 31,164

February 20, 2021: 31,295

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 19, 2021: 107,315

February 20, 2021: 107,743

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 19, 2021: 1,822,644

February 20, 2021: 1,829,773

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 19, 2021: 1,447

February 20, 2021: 1,448

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 19, 2021: 29,692

February 20, 2021: 29,813

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)