Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 20, 2021.
Since February 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Ruskin having 19 new cases; Valrico having 15 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Lithia having eight new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover having six new cases; Wimauma having five new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 19, 2021: 8,139 cases
Riverview, February 20, 2021: 8,168↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 19, 2021: 6,130 cases
Brandon, February 20, 2021: 6,154↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 19, 2021: 3,029 cases
Ruskin, February 20, 2021: 3,048↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 19, 2021: 2,074 cases
Wimauma, February 20, 2021: 2,079↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 19, 2021: 3,708 cases
Valrico, February 20, 2021: 3,723↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 19, 2021: 1,279 cases
Sun City Center, February 20, 2021: 1,281↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 19, 2021: 1,190 cases
Apollo Beach, February 20, 2021: 1,196↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 19, 2021: 1,679 cases
Seffner, February 20, 2021: 1,690↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 19, 2021: 1,273 cases
Gibsonton, February 20, 2021: 1,279↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 19, 2021: 1,493 cases
Lithia, February 20, 2021: 1,501↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 19, 2021: 1,254 cases
Dover, February 20, 2021: 1,260↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 19, 2021: 31,164
February 20, 2021: 31,295
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 19, 2021: 107,315
February 20, 2021: 107,743
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 19, 2021: 1,822,644
February 20, 2021: 1,829,773
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 19, 2021: 1,447
February 20, 2021: 1,448
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 19, 2021: 29,692
February 20, 2021: 29,813
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)