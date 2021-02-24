Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 21, 2021.

Since February 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 15 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Seffner having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 20, 2021: 8,168 cases

Riverview, February 21, 2021: 8,196↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 20, 2021: 6,154 cases

Brandon, February 21, 2021: 6,169↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 20, 2021: 3,048 cases

Ruskin, February 21, 2021: 3,060↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 20, 2021: 2,079 cases

Wimauma, February 21, 2021: 2,087↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 20, 2021: 3,723 cases

Valrico, February 21, 2021: 3,737↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 20, 2021: 1,281 cases

Sun City Center, February 21, 2021: 1,282↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 20, 2021: 1,196 cases

Apollo Beach, February 21, 2021: 1,202↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 20, 2021: 1,690 cases

Seffner, February 21, 2021: 1,692↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 20, 2021: 1,279 cases

Gibsonton, February 21, 2021: 1,283↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 20, 2021: 1,501 cases

Lithia, February 21, 2021: 1,506↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 20, 2021: 1,260 cases

Dover, February 21, 2021: 1,266↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 20, 2021: 31,295

February 21, 2021: 31,396

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 20, 2021: 107,743

February 21, 2021: 108,055

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 20, 2021: 1,829,773

February 21, 2021: 1,834,708

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 20, 2021: 1,448

February 21, 2021: 1,448

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 20, 2021: 29,813

February 21, 2021: 29,906

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)