Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 21, 2021.
Since February 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 15 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Seffner having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 20, 2021: 8,168 cases
Riverview, February 21, 2021: 8,196↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 20, 2021: 6,154 cases
Brandon, February 21, 2021: 6,169↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 20, 2021: 3,048 cases
Ruskin, February 21, 2021: 3,060↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 20, 2021: 2,079 cases
Wimauma, February 21, 2021: 2,087↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 20, 2021: 3,723 cases
Valrico, February 21, 2021: 3,737↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 20, 2021: 1,281 cases
Sun City Center, February 21, 2021: 1,282↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 20, 2021: 1,196 cases
Apollo Beach, February 21, 2021: 1,202↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 20, 2021: 1,690 cases
Seffner, February 21, 2021: 1,692↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 20, 2021: 1,279 cases
Gibsonton, February 21, 2021: 1,283↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 20, 2021: 1,501 cases
Lithia, February 21, 2021: 1,506↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 20, 2021: 1,260 cases
Dover, February 21, 2021: 1,266↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 20, 2021: 31,295
February 21, 2021: 31,396
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 20, 2021: 107,743
February 21, 2021: 108,055
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 20, 2021: 1,829,773
February 21, 2021: 1,834,708
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 20, 2021: 1,448
February 21, 2021: 1,448
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 20, 2021: 29,813
February 21, 2021: 29,906
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)