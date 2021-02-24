Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 22, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.
Since February 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 12 new cases, Riverview having 11 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia having two new cases and Dover having one new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 21, 2021: 8,196 cases
Riverview, February 22, 2021: 8,207↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 21, 2021: 6,169 cases
Brandon, February 22, 2021: 6,183↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 21, 2021: 3,060 cases
Ruskin, February 22, 2021: 3,067↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 21, 2021: 2,087 cases
Wimauma, February 22, 2021: 2,090↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 21, 2021: 3,737 cases
Valrico, February 22, 2021: 3,749↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 21, 2021: 1,282 cases
Sun City Center, February 22, 2021: 1,284↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 21, 2021: 1,202 cases
Apollo Beach, February 22, 2021: 1,208↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 21, 2021: 1,692 cases
Seffner, February 22, 2021: 1,696↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 21, 2021: 1,283 cases
Gibsonton, February 22, 2021: 1,283, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 21, 2021: 1,506 cases
Lithia, February 22, 2021: 1,508↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 21, 2021: 1,266 cases
Dover, February 22, 2021: 1,267↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 21, 2021: 31,396
February 22, 2021: 31,458
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 21, 2021: 108,055
February 22, 2021: 108,262
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 21, 2021: 1,834,708
February 22, 2021: 1,838,745
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 21, 2021: 1,448
February 22, 2021: 1,455
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 21, 2021: 29,906
February 22, 2021: 30,065
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
