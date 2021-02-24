Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 22, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since February 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 12 new cases, Riverview having 11 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia having two new cases and Dover having one new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 21, 2021: 8,196 cases

Riverview, February 22, 2021: 8,207↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 21, 2021: 6,169 cases

Brandon, February 22, 2021: 6,183↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 21, 2021: 3,060 cases

Ruskin, February 22, 2021: 3,067↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 21, 2021: 2,087 cases

Wimauma, February 22, 2021: 2,090↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 21, 2021: 3,737 cases

Valrico, February 22, 2021: 3,749↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 21, 2021: 1,282 cases

Sun City Center, February 22, 2021: 1,284↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 21, 2021: 1,202 cases

Apollo Beach, February 22, 2021: 1,208↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 21, 2021: 1,692 cases

Seffner, February 22, 2021: 1,696↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 21, 2021: 1,283 cases

Gibsonton, February 22, 2021: 1,283, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 21, 2021: 1,506 cases

Lithia, February 22, 2021: 1,508↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 21, 2021: 1,266 cases

Dover, February 22, 2021: 1,267↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 21, 2021: 31,396

February 22, 2021: 31,458

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 21, 2021: 108,055

February 22, 2021: 108,262

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 21, 2021: 1,834,708

February 22, 2021: 1,838,745

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 21, 2021: 1,448

February 22, 2021: 1,455

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 21, 2021: 29,906

February 22, 2021: 30,065

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)