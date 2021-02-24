Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 23, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since February 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 15 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 22, 2021: 8,207 cases

Riverview, February 23, 2021: 8,243↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 22, 2021: 6,183 cases

Brandon, February 23, 2021: 6,198↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 22, 2021: 3,067 cases

Ruskin, February 23, 2021: 3,073↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 22, 2021: 2,090 cases

Wimauma, February 23, 2021: 2,098↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 22, 2021: 3,749 cases

Valrico, February 23, 2021: 3,764↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 22, 2021: 1,284 cases

Sun City Center, February 23, 2021: 1,284, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 22, 2021: 1,208 cases

Apollo Beach, February 23, 2021: 1,212↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 22, 2021: 1,696 cases

Seffner, February 23, 2021: 1,708↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 22, 2021: 1,283 cases

Gibsonton, February 23, 2021: 1,289 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 22, 2021: 1,508 cases

Lithia, February 23, 2021: 1,516↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 22, 2021: 1,267 cases

Dover, February 23, 2021: 1,270↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 22, 2021: 31,458

February 23, 2021: 31,571

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 22, 2021: 108,262

February 23, 2021: 108,613

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 22, 2021: 1,838,745

February 23, 2021: 1,844,228

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 22, 2021: 1,455

February 23, 2021: 1,465

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 22, 2021: 30,065

February 23, 2021: 30,213

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)