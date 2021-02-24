Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 23, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since February 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 15 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 22, 2021: 8,207 cases
Riverview, February 23, 2021: 8,243↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 22, 2021: 6,183 cases
Brandon, February 23, 2021: 6,198↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 22, 2021: 3,067 cases
Ruskin, February 23, 2021: 3,073↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 22, 2021: 2,090 cases
Wimauma, February 23, 2021: 2,098↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 22, 2021: 3,749 cases
Valrico, February 23, 2021: 3,764↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 22, 2021: 1,284 cases
Sun City Center, February 23, 2021: 1,284, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 22, 2021: 1,208 cases
Apollo Beach, February 23, 2021: 1,212↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 22, 2021: 1,696 cases
Seffner, February 23, 2021: 1,708↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 22, 2021: 1,283 cases
Gibsonton, February 23, 2021: 1,289 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 22, 2021: 1,508 cases
Lithia, February 23, 2021: 1,516↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 22, 2021: 1,267 cases
Dover, February 23, 2021: 1,270↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 22, 2021: 31,458
February 23, 2021: 31,571
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 22, 2021: 108,262
February 23, 2021: 108,613
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 22, 2021: 1,838,745
February 23, 2021: 1,844,228
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 22, 2021: 1,455
February 23, 2021: 1,465
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 22, 2021: 30,065
February 23, 2021: 30,213
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)