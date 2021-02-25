Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 24, 2021.
Since February 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (62 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 23, 2021: 8,243 cases
Riverview, February 24, 2021: 8,305↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 23, 2021: 6,198 cases
Brandon, February 24, 2021: 6,237↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 23, 2021: 3,073 cases
Ruskin, February 24, 2021: 3,091↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 23, 2021: 2,098 cases
Wimauma, February 24, 2021: 2,108↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 23, 2021: 3,764 cases
Valrico, February 24, 2021: 3,790↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 23, 2021: 1,284 cases
Sun City Center, February 24, 2021: 1,285↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 23, 2021: 1,212 cases
Apollo Beach, February 24, 2021: 1,215↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 23, 2021: 1,708 cases
Seffner, February 24, 2021: 1,719↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 23, 2021: 1,289 cases
Gibsonton, February 24, 2021: 1,294 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 23, 2021: 1,516 cases
Lithia, February 24, 2021: 1,530↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 23, 2021: 1,270 cases
Dover, February 24, 2021: 1,277↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 23, 2021: 31,571
February 24, 2021: 31,767
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 23, 2021: 108,613
February 24, 2021: 109,167
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 23, 2021: 1,844,228
February 24, 2021: 1,851,151
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 23, 2021: 1,465
February 24, 2021: 1,470
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 23, 2021: 30,213
February 24, 2021: 30,340
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)