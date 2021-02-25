Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 24, 2021.

Since February 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (62 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 23, 2021: 8,243 cases

Riverview, February 24, 2021: 8,305↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 23, 2021: 6,198 cases

Brandon, February 24, 2021: 6,237↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 23, 2021: 3,073 cases

Ruskin, February 24, 2021: 3,091↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 23, 2021: 2,098 cases

Wimauma, February 24, 2021: 2,108↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 23, 2021: 3,764 cases

Valrico, February 24, 2021: 3,790↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 23, 2021: 1,284 cases

Sun City Center, February 24, 2021: 1,285↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 23, 2021: 1,212 cases

Apollo Beach, February 24, 2021: 1,215↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 23, 2021: 1,708 cases

Seffner, February 24, 2021: 1,719↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 23, 2021: 1,289 cases

Gibsonton, February 24, 2021: 1,294 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 23, 2021: 1,516 cases

Lithia, February 24, 2021: 1,530↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 23, 2021: 1,270 cases

Dover, February 24, 2021: 1,277↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 23, 2021: 31,571

February 24, 2021: 31,767

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 23, 2021: 108,613

February 24, 2021: 109,167

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 23, 2021: 1,844,228

February 24, 2021: 1,851,151

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 23, 2021: 1,465

February 24, 2021: 1,470

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 23, 2021: 30,213

February 24, 2021: 30,340

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)