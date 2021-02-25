Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 25, 2021.
Since February 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 21 new cases, Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases and Dover having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 24, 2021: 8,305 cases
Riverview, February 25, 2021: 8,335↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 24, 2021: 6,237 cases
Brandon, February 25, 2021: 6,255↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 24, 2021: 3,091 cases
Ruskin, February 25, 2021: 3,107↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 24, 2021: 2,108 cases
Wimauma, February 25, 2021: 2,111↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 24, 2021: 3,790 cases
Valrico, February 25, 2021: 3,811↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 24, 2021: 1,285 cases
Sun City Center, February 25, 2021: 1,289↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 24, 2021: 1,215 cases
Apollo Beach, February 25, 2021: 1,221↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 24, 2021: 1,719 cases
Seffner, February 25, 2021: 1,726↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 24, 2021: 1,294 cases
Gibsonton, February 25, 2021: 1,298 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 24, 2021: 1,530 cases
Lithia, February 25, 2021: 1,540↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 24, 2021: 1,277 cases
Dover, February 25, 2021: 1,279↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 24, 2021: 31,767
February 25, 2021: 31,888
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 24, 2021: 109,167
February 25, 2021: 109,564
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 24, 2021: 1,851,151
February 25, 2021: 1,857,670
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 24, 2021: 1,470
February 25, 2021: 1,484
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 24, 2021: 30,340
February 25, 2021: 30,478
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)