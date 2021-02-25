Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 25, 2021.

Since February 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 21 new cases, Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases and Dover having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 24, 2021: 8,305 cases

Riverview, February 25, 2021: 8,335↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 24, 2021: 6,237 cases

Brandon, February 25, 2021: 6,255↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 24, 2021: 3,091 cases

Ruskin, February 25, 2021: 3,107↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 24, 2021: 2,108 cases

Wimauma, February 25, 2021: 2,111↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 24, 2021: 3,790 cases

Valrico, February 25, 2021: 3,811↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 24, 2021: 1,285 cases

Sun City Center, February 25, 2021: 1,289↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 24, 2021: 1,215 cases

Apollo Beach, February 25, 2021: 1,221↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 24, 2021: 1,719 cases

Seffner, February 25, 2021: 1,726↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 24, 2021: 1,294 cases

Gibsonton, February 25, 2021: 1,298 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 24, 2021: 1,530 cases

Lithia, February 25, 2021: 1,540↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 24, 2021: 1,277 cases

Dover, February 25, 2021: 1,279↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 24, 2021: 31,767

February 25, 2021: 31,888

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 24, 2021: 109,167

February 25, 2021: 109,564

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 24, 2021: 1,851,151

February 25, 2021: 1,857,670

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 24, 2021: 1,470

February 25, 2021: 1,484

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 24, 2021: 30,340

February 25, 2021: 30,478

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)