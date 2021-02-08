The Firehouse Cultural Center is your go-to spot for live entertainment and more. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. It is a fantastic cultural nonprofit.

If you are looking for something to do to get you into the Valentine’s Day spirit, why not attend a live show at the Firehouse Center Stage? On Saturday, February 13, the Firehouse Cultural Center will present James Suggs and Austin Vickrey. Suggs is a local favorite and has performed numerous times at the Firehouse. Vickey is a jazz artist from St. Petersburg.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for future members. Tickets must be purchased in advance by either calling 645-7651 or by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. There are no same-day tickets available. This is to allow for proper social distancing.

In addition to live entertainment, the Firehouse Cultural Center offers a variety of art classes. You can take Adult Clay, explore the Fundamentals of Drawing, learn Acrylic Expressions or experiment with Painting with Watercolors.

Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “We continue to hold small classes in big spaces.”

Would-be poets can enter the inaugural Firehouse Poetry Contest. The contest is inspired by Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, ‘The Hill We Climb.’ Poets are encouraged to write on the theme of ‘My Hope For 2021.’ Poems may be formal or free verse (any style is accepted), but the poems must be under 50 lines.

There are prizes in three categories of middle school, high school and adult. The entry fee is $5 per poem. There are no limits on the number of poems you can enter. The deadline for entering the contest ends on Monday, March 1. The winners will be announced during National Poetry Month, April 2021. Please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org for the rules and the ways to submit your entry.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is housed in a former firehouse on land first donated to Hillsborough County by the Ruskin Common Good Society, which founded Ruskin in 1908.

For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.