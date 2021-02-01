Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 30, 2021.

Since January 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 38 new cases; Brandon having 34 new cases; Wimauma having 21 new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Lithia each having 17 new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having 16 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; and Apollo Beach having eight new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 29, 2021: 7,493 cases

Riverview, January 30, 2021: 7,558↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 29, 2021: 5,668 cases

Brandon, January 30, 2021: 5,702↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 29, 2021: 2,750 cases

Ruskin, January 30, 2021: 2,767↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 29, 2021: 1,872 cases

Wimauma, January 30, 2021: 1,893↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 29, 2021: 3,338 cases

Valrico, January 30, 2021: 3,376↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 29, 2021: 1,179 cases

Sun City Center, January 30, 2021: 1,195↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 29, 2021: 1,099 cases

Apollo Beach, January 30, 2021: 1,107↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 29, 2021: 1,544 cases

Seffner, January 30, 2021: 1,561↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 29, 2021: 1,171 cases

Gibsonton, January 30, 2021: 1,187↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 29, 2021: 1,325 cases

Lithia, January 30, 2021: 1,342↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 29, 2021: 1,126 cases

Dover, January 30, 2021: 1,138↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 29, 2021: 28,481

January 30, 2021: 28,742

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 29, 2021: 98,580

January 30, 2021: 99,484

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 29, 2021: 1,667,442

January 30, 2021: 1,682,096

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 29, 2021: 1,293

January 30, 2021: 1,293

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 29, 2021: 26,254

January 30, 2021: 26,360

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)