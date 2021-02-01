Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 30, 2021.
Since January 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 38 new cases; Brandon having 34 new cases; Wimauma having 21 new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Lithia each having 17 new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having 16 new cases; Dover having 12 new cases; and Apollo Beach having eight new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 29, 2021: 7,493 cases
Riverview, January 30, 2021: 7,558↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 29, 2021: 5,668 cases
Brandon, January 30, 2021: 5,702↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 29, 2021: 2,750 cases
Ruskin, January 30, 2021: 2,767↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 29, 2021: 1,872 cases
Wimauma, January 30, 2021: 1,893↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 29, 2021: 3,338 cases
Valrico, January 30, 2021: 3,376↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 29, 2021: 1,179 cases
Sun City Center, January 30, 2021: 1,195↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 29, 2021: 1,099 cases
Apollo Beach, January 30, 2021: 1,107↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 29, 2021: 1,544 cases
Seffner, January 30, 2021: 1,561↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 29, 2021: 1,171 cases
Gibsonton, January 30, 2021: 1,187↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 29, 2021: 1,325 cases
Lithia, January 30, 2021: 1,342↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 29, 2021: 1,126 cases
Dover, January 30, 2021: 1,138↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 29, 2021: 28,481
January 30, 2021: 28,742
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 29, 2021: 98,580
January 30, 2021: 99,484
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 29, 2021: 1,667,442
January 30, 2021: 1,682,096
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 29, 2021: 1,293
January 30, 2021: 1,293
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 29, 2021: 26,254
January 30, 2021: 26,360
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)