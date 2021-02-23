Ahead of Super Bowl LV, NFL staff collected brand-new clothing to be donated to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Sexual Assault Services department. Captain Fear, the team mascot, also attended to help deliver the significant donation with representatives from the NFL.

To show their support of the donation made to the county’s only certified rape crisis center, Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp, a member of Representative Kathy Castor’s team and a member of Representative Fentrice Driskell’s team were in attendance as well.

The Crisis Center’s Sexual Assault Services department serves individuals 13 years and older within Hillsborough County who have been assaulted. Whether the assault occurred last weekend or 15 years ago, survivors receive confidential support and resources.

The clothing donated by the NFL will be provided to survivors whose own clothing is collected for evidence as part of their rape kit. These clothes ensure they have something comfortable to change into after the exam. The NFL also provided journals that are used as an emotional healing tool for survivors.

“A sexual assault is one of the most traumatizing experiences a person can go through. As the certified rape crisis center in Hillsborough County, we know that anyone who comes through our doors is going to receive the compassion and support they need in that moment from our staff. Receiving something as simple as a new shirt in those hours after an assault can help aid in the initial healing process for a survivor. This donation from the NFL ensures that survivors have something brand-new and comfortable to go home in following their exam, making a difficult situation that much easier,” said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The mission of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is to ensure that no one in our community has to face a crisis alone. The organization is the community’s gateway to help, hope and healing, and is Tampa Bay’s elite provider of crisis and trauma services. Responding to over 170,000 requests for help each year, the nonprofit agency offers a range of evidence-based programs designed to meet community needs:

• Gateway Contact Center (2-1-1: suicide prevention, crisis counseling as well as information and referral services).

• Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services).

• TransCare (9-1-1 emergency and mental health ambulance services, medical van transportation).

For more information regarding the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, please visit www.crisiscenter.com.