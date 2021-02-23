Join the Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, April 24 at 8 a.m. for its first annual Charity Golf Tournament at Diamond Hill Golf and Country Club in Dover. A portion of the proceeds will benefit some of Seffner’s 501(3)(c) organizations, such as North Brandon Family YMCA, Operation: Combat Smiles, Inc. and more.

Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Charles Bates shared who will benefit from its charity golf tournament.

“These charities will benefit our Seffner community through their help within multiple areas, that includes providing dental care for veterans, assisting people rejoin the workforce and much more,” Bates said.

During the board members’ meeting, they discussed ideas on ways that they could assist the charity programs in their chamber since it has been tough for many families in the community that the Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce serves. This would be how the golf tournament came into fruition. The golf course itself contains plenty of space for social distancing as well as other safety measures that will be implemented. Bates hopes that the chamber will reach its goal of raising $15,000.

North Brandon Family YMCA Membership and Wellness Director Rebecca Piatt stated how the North Brandon Family YMCA will benefit from the proceeds of this charity golf tournament.

“We have been a staple in the Seffner community for more than 30 years and this will help it become stronger as well as better prepared to serve the community,” Piatt said.

For those interested in becoming a sponsor, the deadline is Monday, April 12. Hole sponsorships cost $250 per hole. The deadline for individuals wanting to participate is Friday, April 16. The cost is $350 for a four-person team, which includes a golf cart and lunch. Small games and raffle giveaways will also be occurring.

“Overall, I would like the community to know that the charities that we will be donating to are local and directly impact our growing community,” Bates said.

To register, visit https://seffnerchamber.com/events/#!event/2021/4/24/seffner-chamber-golf-tournament. Check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/seffnerchamber. Email Info@SeffnerChamber.com.