The Stano Foundation is a local military nonprofit that sends care packages to our troops all over the world and helps local veterans that are transitioning out of homelessness. Since its start in 2015, the foundation has sent more than 4,700 care packages to the troops and it couldn’t have done it without the help of the community.

“Our community partners and volunteers are the most amazing people,” said President Paula Stano. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to send our care packages or help our veterans.”

The foundation recently formed a community partnership with J.T. Morton, the host of the annual J.T. Morton Golf Tournament.

“We met J.T. through another one of our community partners and we were thrilled that he wanted to help our foundation,” Stano said. “We [are] thrilled that he chose our foundation to be the recipient of the proceeds from his golf tournament. Our hope for this event to raise enough funds to support both of our programs [for] two quarters.”

Morton has been hosting this event for eight years now and each year he picks a local charity to support with his tournament. “I started this event years ago when a woman I worked with had breast cancer,” Morton said. “We decided to host a golf tournament to help her and help pay some of her hospital bills. From there, it started to grow bigger and bigger each year.”

Morton wanted to help The Stano Foundation because he was inspired by Stano and all the hard work her foundation did for our troops and veterans.

“Paula inspires us by what she puts into her foundation,” Morton said. “Most importantly, she doesn’t keep any of the money she and her team raises. They put it into their foundation so they can send care packages and help our vets. Her entire team is all volunteers.”

Stano and Morton are looking to the Brandon community for golfers to participate in the tournament and local businesses to be local sponsors.

“Even though this event is being held in Zephyrhills, we have had some great support from the Brandon community for our past events and we hope they will support us again with this event,” Stano said.

The eighth annual J.T. Morton Charity Concert and Golf Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27 at the Silverado Golf and Country Club in Zephyrhills. March 26 is the concert featuring the Jase Randall Band. The golf tournament is on March 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you’d like to be a tournament sponsor or if you’d like to play in the tournament, visit The Stano Foundation’s website at www.stano.org/golf-tournament or call 1-888-789-4994.